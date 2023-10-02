While the techno-dystopian world of Cyberpunk 2077 was scorned for a ‘bad launch’, recent titles like Edgerunners and Phantom Liberty have shot the game to late but deserved acclaim.

Hot off the success of CD Projekt Red’s video game ‘The Witcher’ (later adapted into a hit Netflix show starring Henry Cavill) back in 2020 fans were hyped for the company’s next RPG venture; ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

But initial release was plagued by bugs and gamers complained en-masse. Despite having since rebounded and sold 20 million copies worldwide, for many the launch was a stain on the franchise.

Then came ‘Edgerunners’, the anime adaptation of Cyberpunk which immediately took global audiences by storm in 2022. In their report last year, PlayStation Lifestyle wrote: “According to developer CD Projekt Red, the game has been visited by 1 million players every day of the last week, including returning players and new players keen to check out the world they saw in the anime.”

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 are hit video game franchises brought to us by polish developer CD Projekt Red. The studio is on a roll and there's lots more to be excited for.

Now, a second wind becomes a third (or fourth, possibly) after the critical and commercial success of the newly released spy-thriller epic DLC ‘Phantom Liberty’ which boasts a superb plot and new fixes.

In celebration of CD Projekt Red’s latest DLC release and their wider contributions to the world of gaming, here are five upcoming titles from the Polish studio to look forward to.

The Witcher 4

Codenamed “Polaris” it was announced last March and is expected to kick-start a new trilogy in The Witcher universe.

The Witcher Sirius

Described as an “innovative take” on the franchise, this spin-off game aims to appeal to gamers beyond the RPG fanbase.

The Witcher Remake

The game that started it all back in 2007 is set for a remake using the Unreal Engine 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 Orion

“Project Orion” is the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and it may be a direction continuation of it. Forbes reports that the official description states it “will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.”

CD Projekt Red Hadar