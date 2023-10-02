Cyberpunk 2077: Five CD Projekt Red games to look forward to after Phantom Liberty DLC
Hot off the success of CD Projekt Red’s video game ‘The Witcher’ (later adapted into a hit Netflix show starring Henry Cavill) back in 2020 fans were hyped for the company’s next RPG venture; ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.
But initial release was plagued by bugs and gamers complained en-masse. Despite having since rebounded and sold 20 million copies worldwide, for many the launch was a stain on the franchise.
Then came ‘Edgerunners’, the anime adaptation of Cyberpunk which immediately took global audiences by storm in 2022. In their report last year, PlayStation Lifestyle wrote: “According to developer CD Projekt Red, the game has been visited by 1 million players every day of the last week, including returning players and new players keen to check out the world they saw in the anime.”
Now, a second wind becomes a third (or fourth, possibly) after the critical and commercial success of the newly released spy-thriller epic DLC ‘Phantom Liberty’ which boasts a superb plot and new fixes.
In celebration of CD Projekt Red’s latest DLC release and their wider contributions to the world of gaming, here are five upcoming titles from the Polish studio to look forward to.
The Witcher 4
Codenamed “Polaris” it was announced last March and is expected to kick-start a new trilogy in The Witcher universe.
The Witcher Sirius
Described as an “innovative take” on the franchise, this spin-off game aims to appeal to gamers beyond the RPG fanbase.
The Witcher Remake
The game that started it all back in 2007 is set for a remake using the Unreal Engine 5.
Cyberpunk 2077 Orion
“Project Orion” is the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and it may be a direction continuation of it. Forbes reports that the official description states it “will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.”
CD Projekt Red Hadar
According to the studio’s X (formerly Twitter) account: “Hadar is a codename for a third, entirely distinct IP, created from scratch within CDPR.”
