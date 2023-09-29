From Arcane to Castlevania, here are 5 of the best TV shows based on video games.

The Witcher, based on the popular book series and video games, is available to stream on Netflix. Image: Netflix

There have been many video game adaptations, from films to novels to television series.

It has been a particularly good year for the genre with the release of The Last of Us and Netflix’s new series Castlevania: Nocturne, so here are 5 of the best TV shows based on video games.

The Last of Us (2023)

The already cinematic story of The Last of Us received a well-deserved – and faithful – adaptation earlier this year. Following Pedro Pascal as Joel with Bella Ramsey playing Ellie, a young girl he has been tasked with transporting across the country amid a zombie apocalypse, the show was able to please both fans of the games and an entirely new audience.

Arcane (2021)

Based on League of Legends, an online battle arena game with a legion of dedicated fans, Arcane has been hailed as a masterpiece – and rightly so. With stunning animation, Arcane focuses on two sisters whose paths diverge as they become swept away by politics and rival factions. It’s excellent escapism even if you don’t care about the game.

Castlevania (2017)

When Castlevania was released in 2017 it paved the way for most of the series on this list. The horror fantasy show spanned four seasons before prompting the release of follow up, Castlevania: Nocturne. Based on the action-adventure game series of the same name, the show follows a vampire hunter fighting to save a city from Dracula himself.

The Witcher (2019)

The Witcher may have began as a book series, however following the release of the first game in 2007 the franchise took on a life of its own. The TV series sees Henry Cavill starring as Geralt of Rivia – soon to be replaced with Liam Hemsworth – a monster hunter questing for hire and hurtling toward his destiny.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)