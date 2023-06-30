The Witcher Season 3 Release Date: The highest rated episodes of Netflix series - per IMdB reviews
The Witcher returns to Netflix in June as Henry Cavill waves a goodbye to the popular fantasy season in season three.
Almost four years after it first aired, Netflix’s The Witcher has developed into one of the most watched fantasy television series ever launched by the streamer.
First beginning in 2019, the fantasy series has been a real hit and stars British hearthrob Henry Cavill as the handsome Geralt, a mutated monster-hunter for hire who travels a turbulent world of beasts and ghouls in order to find his destiny.
Set to be Cavill’s last, season three is about to land on Netflix this month (July 27) and anticipation is at an all time high for fans of the show. But what are the best episodes released by the season so far?
We took a look at highly respected film review site iMDB to see which episodes of The Witcher are rated as the highest so far.