Scotland's Best Birdwatching Spots: 21 Places to see Scottish birds from Puffins to Parakeets
Majestic glens and waterfalls, award-winning landscapes, free activities, world-famous tourist attractions and UNESCO World Heritage sites, you name it Scotland’s got it. This includes picturesque locations for birdwatching which, in light of COVID-19 lockdowns, is an activity that saw a sharp rise in Scotland as we enjoy post-pandemic life.
Thousands ‘flock’ to Scotland for this as the country boasts a breathtaking variety of ecosystems and landscapes that allow bird enthusiasts to enjoy diverse locations all within a relatively small area. What’s more, the British Psychological Society tells us that “seeing and hearing birds can have a positive impact on our (mental) wellbeing.”
With both native and migratory birds on offer over glistening lochs, wind-battered cliffs and luscious forests, here are our twenty-one top picks for birdwatching spots in Scotland with help from the The Scottish Ornithologists' Club.