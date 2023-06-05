All Sections
Scotland's Best Birdwatching Spots: 21 Places to see Scottish birds from Puffins to Parakeets

If you’re avid about aviaries or tired of being ‘cooped’ up in your house then these birdwatching spots in Scotland are worth a visit.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 19th May 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST

Majestic glens and waterfalls, award-winning landscapes, free activities, world-famous tourist attractions and UNESCO World Heritage sites, you name it Scotland’s got it. This includes picturesque locations for birdwatching which, in light of COVID-19 lockdowns, is an activity that saw a sharp rise in Scotland as we enjoy post-pandemic life.

Thousands ‘flock’ to Scotland for this as the country boasts a breathtaking variety of ecosystems and landscapes that allow bird enthusiasts to enjoy diverse locations all within a relatively small area. What’s more, the British Psychological Society tells us that “seeing and hearing birds can have a positive impact on our (mental) wellbeing.”

With both native and migratory birds on offer over glistening lochs, wind-battered cliffs and luscious forests, here are our twenty-one top picks for birdwatching spots in Scotland with help from the The Scottish Ornithologists' Club.

Ailsa Craig or “Paddy’s Milestone” is an island that rests approximately halfway in the sea between Glasgow and Belfast. It is said to have the third largest Gannet colony in Britain as well as Guillemot, Razorbill and Kittiwake, Fulmar, Shag, Gulls, Black Guillemot and Puffin.

1. Ailsa Craig

Ailsa Craig or “Paddy’s Milestone” is an island that rests approximately halfway in the sea between Glasgow and Belfast. It is said to have the third largest Gannet colony in Britain as well as Guillemot, Razorbill and Kittiwake, Fulmar, Shag, Gulls, Black Guillemot and Puffin. Photo: via WikiCommons

Sumburgh Head can be found on the southern tip of the Shetland Mainland. Aside from puffins and other seabirds, you can find birds like oystercatchers, house sparrows, wrens, wheatears and starlings.

2. Sumburgh Head

Sumburgh Head can be found on the southern tip of the Shetland Mainland. Aside from puffins and other seabirds, you can find birds like oystercatchers, house sparrows, wrens, wheatears and starlings. Photo: via WikiCommons

The Scottish Seabird Centre defines itself as “a conservation and education charity with a 5-star visitor centre, in the beautiful coastal town of North Berwick.” Their selection includes puffins, guillemots, razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes and shags.

3. Scottish Seabird Centre

The Scottish Seabird Centre defines itself as “a conservation and education charity with a 5-star visitor centre, in the beautiful coastal town of North Berwick.” Their selection includes puffins, guillemots, razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes and shags. Photo: Karen Bryan

Gretna Green is a village in the southern council area of Dumfries and Galloway, about 90 miles away from Glasgow. At dusk, hundreds of thousands of starlings flock to the parish in an event known as the “Starling murmuration”.

4. Gretna Green

Gretna Green is a village in the southern council area of Dumfries and Galloway, about 90 miles away from Glasgow. At dusk, hundreds of thousands of starlings flock to the parish in an event known as the “Starling murmuration”. Photo: Walter Baxter

