13 Breathtaking Waterfalls in Scotland: Falls of Glomach crowned ‘most beautiful’ in Scotland

The Falls of Glomach were ranked Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ waterfall but there are many more incredible Scottish waterfalls on offer.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 20th Feb 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST

Experts at GO Outdoors ranked the top 15 most beautiful waterfalls in the UK and the Falls of Glomach in the Scottish Highlands won second place being bested only by High Force in County Durham.

Other Scottish waterfalls appeared on the list like Steall Falls in Glen Nevis but as a country that has already been recognised by UNESCO (with many other natural locations considered for UNESCO heritage) Scotland has yet more beautiful waterfalls on offer that are worth a visit.

Here is our pick of 13 beautiful Scottish waterfalls that are worth a visit.

This magical waterfall tips itself over the cliffs of Kilt Rock on the Isle of Skye. It falls from the Mealt Loch to the Sound of Raasay below. Local legend has it that mermaids wait at the bottom of the falls to either greet you or eat you. This is a windy spot in winter so be careful.

In the middle reaches of Glen Nevis are the Polldubh Falls but even more impressive are the mighty Steall Falls which cascade down 393 feet from the mountains of the Mamores. To get there you have to brave it across a three-wire bridge over the river.

This waterfall is located on the River Endrick roughly 2 miles to the east of Fintry village and 17 miles away from Stirling city. The Scots word “loup” means “leap” and it is given in honour of those who visit the waterfall to leap over the rock’s edge.

There are a number of powerful waterfalls at this famous spot near Blair Atholl favoured since the 18th century. Robert Burns campaigned to have the “lofty firs and ashes cool” to surround the falls and they still adorn these stunning waterfalls today.

