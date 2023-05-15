The Best of Scotland’s Lochs: 17 Beautiful Scottish lochs to visit while the sun is shining
Scattered all over the country, Scottish lochs are known all over the world for their captivating beauty, romantic history and breathtaking wildlife.
When it comes to natural beauty Scotland is certainly at no deficit. The Scottish Highlands were crowned in National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ list and award-winning waterfalls, glens and UNESCO heritage sites are just a few examples of the natural beauty spoiling us for choice here.
Scottish weather is often unpredictable, but as we approach summer the sun is taunting us more and more, so while the going is good let’s get going and discover another one of Scotland’s marvels; lochs.
As it also appears in Scottish Gaelic, a “loch” is the Scottish equivalent of a “lake or sea inlet” and Scotland has over 30,000 of them according to Nature Scot. From the likes of Loch Lomond that inspired famous Scottish musicians to the intriguing Loch Ness which is near and dear to the hearts of Scottish folklore enthusiasts, there’s a loch here for everyone.
Here are our top picks of beautiful Scottish lochs that you should visit (especially while we enjoy the good weather!)