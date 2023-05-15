All Sections
The Best of Scotland’s Lochs: 17 Beautiful Scottish lochs to visit while the sun is shining

Scattered all over the country, Scottish lochs are known all over the world for their captivating beauty, romantic history and breathtaking wildlife.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 15th May 2023, 15:35 BST

When it comes to natural beauty Scotland is certainly at no deficit. The Scottish Highlands were crowned in National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ list and award-winning waterfalls, glens and UNESCO heritage sites are just a few examples of the natural beauty spoiling us for choice here.

Scottish weather is often unpredictable, but as we approach summer the sun is taunting us more and more, so while the going is good let’s get going and discover another one of Scotland’s marvels; lochs.

As it also appears in Scottish Gaelic, a “loch” is the Scottish equivalent of a “lake or sea inlet” and Scotland has over 30,000 of them according to Nature Scot. From the likes of Loch Lomond that inspired famous Scottish musicians to the intriguing Loch Ness which is near and dear to the hearts of Scottish folklore enthusiasts, there’s a loch here for everyone.

Here are our top picks of beautiful Scottish lochs that you should visit (especially while we enjoy the good weather!)

You can find Loch Shiel around 20 kilometres west of Fort William in Scotland's Highland council area. It stretches out for 28 kilometres from the famous Glenfinnan.

1. Loch Shiel

You can find Loch Shiel around 20 kilometres west of Fort William in Scotland’s Highland council area. It stretches out for 28 kilometres from the famous Glenfinnan. Photo: mangrove99 on Canva Pro

You can find Loch Maree in Wester Ross (northwestern Scottish Highlands). The loch is 20 kilometres long and has a max width of 4 kilometres, making it the fourth largest freshwater loch in the country.

2. Loch Maree

You can find Loch Maree in Wester Ross (northwestern Scottish Highlands). The loch is 20 kilometres long and has a max width of 4 kilometres, making it the fourth largest freshwater loch in the country. Photo: Leamus on Canva Pro

This loch is located west of Loch Garry which is roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Fort William (Lochaber). Loch Quoich dam is known for being the 'largest rockfill dam in Scotland'.

3. Loch Quoich

This loch is located west of Loch Garry which is roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Fort William (Lochaber). Loch Quoich dam is known for being the ‘largest rockfill dam in Scotland’. Photo: lucentius on Canva Pro

Loch Ness is a freshwater loch that is located 37 kilometres southwest of Inverness. It is famed as the home of 'Nessie" the world-famous Loch Ness monster.

4. Loch Ness

Loch Ness is a freshwater loch that is located 37 kilometres southwest of Inverness. It is famed as the home of ‘Nessie” the world-famous Loch Ness monster. Photo: franky242 on Canva Pro

