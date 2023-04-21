All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
1 hour ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
2 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

25 Spectacular Places to Visit in Scotland: “Best sights for tourists” by Scotsman readers

Unsurprisingly, Scotland dominates many travellers’ bucket lists and if that includes you then here are some of the best Scottish locations that you need to visit.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:46 BST

Do you want to discover the best of Scotland? For the most popular tourist attractions you can easily find suggestions like Edinburgh or the Scottish Highlands with a quick online search, but of course there is much more on offer in our bonnie country.

Majestic castles, UNESCO heritage sites, and tropical-style beaches are only a few of the sights that make Scotland such a worthwhile place to visit. This list includes attractions that are free to visit, some famous and well-known and others considered to be ‘hidden gems’.

That said, here are 25 of the best places to visit in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers.

You can find Loch Awe in the heart of Argyll just a two-hour journey by car from Glasgow in Central Scotland. It measures forty-one meters in length and occupies thirty-eight and a half square kilometres making it Scotland’s longest freshwater Loch. Nearby you can find Kilchurn Castle; one of Scotland’s most photographed castles.

1. Loch Awe

You can find Loch Awe in the heart of Argyll just a two-hour journey by car from Glasgow in Central Scotland. It measures forty-one meters in length and occupies thirty-eight and a half square kilometres making it Scotland’s longest freshwater Loch. Nearby you can find Kilchurn Castle; one of Scotland’s most photographed castles. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

2. Barra

Barra is the most southerly of the inhabited islands in Scotland’s spectacular Outer Hebrides. The island is very often called “Barra-bados” or “Barra-dise” because of the tropical-looking white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago.

3. Ben Nevis

This is the highest mountain in Scotland and the entire United Kingdom standing 4,411 feet above sea level. It used to be a huge active volcano which erupted and collapsed in on itself millions of years ago. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most well-known castles for its intriguing history and architecture. New tapestries at the castle were crafted as part of a £2 million project which took 13 years to complete. They recapture the atmosphere of the royal court.

4. Unicorn Tapestries at Stirling Castle

Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most well-known castles for its intriguing history and architecture. New tapestries at the castle were crafted as part of a £2 million project which took 13 years to complete. They recapture the atmosphere of the royal court. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:ScotlandScotsmanEdinburghUNESCO