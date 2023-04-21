25 Spectacular Places to Visit in Scotland: “Best sights for tourists” by Scotsman readers
Unsurprisingly, Scotland dominates many travellers’ bucket lists and if that includes you then here are some of the best Scottish locations that you need to visit.
Do you want to discover the best of Scotland? For the most popular tourist attractions you can easily find suggestions like Edinburgh or the Scottish Highlands with a quick online search, but of course there is much more on offer in our bonnie country.
Majestic castles, UNESCO heritage sites, and tropical-style beaches are only a few of the sights that make Scotland such a worthwhile place to visit. This list includes attractions that are free to visit, some famous and well-known and others considered to be ‘hidden gems’.
That said, here are 25 of the best places to visit in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers.