Best Birdwatching Spots in Scotland: 21 Places to see Scottish birds from Puffins to Eagles and Parakeets

If you’re avid about aviaries or just tired of being ‘cooped’ up in your house all the time then these birdwatching spots in Scotland are worth checking out.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 19th May 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:46 BST

Majestic glens and waterfalls, award-winning landscapes, free activities and world-famous tourist attractions including UNESCO World Heritage sites, you name it Scotland’s got it. This includes picturesque locations for birdwatching which, in light of COVID-19 lockdowns, is an activity that has seen a sharp rise in Scotland as we enjoy post-pandemic life.

Thousands ‘flock’ to Scotland for this very thing as the country boasts a breathtaking variety of ecosystems and landscapes that allow bird enthusiasts to enjoy diverse locations all scattered within a relatively small area. What’s more, the British Psychological Society tells us that “seeing and hearing birds can have a positive impact on our (mental) wellbeing.”

With both migratory and native birds on offer over glistening lochs, wind-battered cliffs and luscious forests, here are our twenty-one top picks for birdwatching spots in Scotland with help from the The Scottish Ornithologists' Club.

1. Gretna Green

Gretna Green is a village in the southern council area of Dumfries and Galloway, about 90 miles away from Glasgow. At dusk, hundreds of thousands of starlings flock to the parish in an event known as the “Starling murmuration”. Photo: Walter Baxter

2. Isle of Rum

Rum is the largest of the Small Isles scattered throughout the west coast. It is also a Special Protection Area for rare bird species including merlines, red-throated divers and kittiwakes. Plus, it is the site where white-tailed sea eagles were reintroduced to Scotland. Photo: Manakin

3. Sumburgh Head

Sumburgh Head can be found on the southern tip of the Shetland Mainland. Aside from puffins and other seabirds, you can find birds like oystercatchers, house sparrows, wrens, wheatears and starlings. Photo: via WikiCommons

4. Scottish Seabird Centre

The Scottish Seabird Centre defines itself as “a conservation and education charity with a 5-star visitor centre, in the beautiful coastal town of North Berwick.” Their selection includes puffins, guillemots, razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes and shags. Photo: Karen Bryan

