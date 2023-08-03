Best Birdwatching Spots in Scotland: 21 Places to see lovely birds from Puffins to Parakeets
Majestic glens and waterfalls, award-winning landscapes, free activities, world-famous tourist attractions and UNESCO World Heritage sites, you name it we’ve got it here in Scotland. This includes picturesque locations for birdwatching which, due to COVID-19 lockdowns, is an activity that saw a sharp rise here as we embraced post-pandemic life.
Thousands flock to Scotland for this as the country boasts a breathtaking variety of ecosystems and landscapes that allow bird enthusiasts to enjoy diverse locations all within a relatively small area. Plus, the British Psychological Society tells us that “seeing and hearing birds can have a positive impact on our (mental) wellbeing.”
With both native and migratory birds on offer over glistening lochs, wind-battered cliffs and luscious forests, here are our 21 top picks for birdwatching spots in Scotland with help from the The Scottish Ornithologists' Club.