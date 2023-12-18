Many of us will be counting down the hours until the dark winter days begin to stretch longer once again.

It's cold and dark outside, with winter truly having settled across the country and many of us looking forward to longer days once more.

And while the shortest day of the year has still to arrive, soon after the sunrise will be getting earlier and the clocks will be moving forward come March.

Here's what you need to know about when the shortest day of the year is and when the days will become longer.

When is the shortest day of the year?

Known as the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year is on the Friday, December 22nd 2023. The Solstice itself will take place at 3.27am.

The shortest day of the year is fast approaching. Image: Getty

Once the shortest day of the year passes, the days gradually become longer until they peak with the longest day of the year on June 20th, 2024.

As the Winter Solstice marks the beginning of winter in the Northern hemisphere, it could signal the arrival of even colder weather.

When will the days get longer?

Following December 22nd, 2023 the days will begin to get longer however, it won't be until the middle of January that we notice the extra hour of daylight.

Following this, we will see an extra hour of daylight every four weeks until it peaks with the longest day of the year on June 20th.

The beginning of Spring - the Spring equinox - will take place on Wednesday, March 20th 2024.

When will the clocks go forward?

The clocks will go forward on March 31st 2024, resulting in considerably lighter days.

There will then be an additional hour of sunlight during waking hours.

The winter days will soon be getting longer. Image: Getty

How does the lack of daylight affect people?

A lack of sunlight in the winter months has been linked to a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

According to the NHS, a lack of sunlight might stop a part of the brain called the hypothalamus working properly which may affect the production of melatonin, serotonin and the body’s internal clock.

This can lead to symptoms including anxiety, apathy, general discontent, loneliness, and sadness.

Some people who suffer from SAD can benefit from sitting by a therapy lamp, which replicates the natural light from the sun.

It is best to use it in the hours between waking and sunlight while you get ready, eat breakfast or work from home.