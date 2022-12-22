1. Lighting massive fires

In the lead up to winter, children gathered up tar barrels and ferns and other items for bonfire. These would be piled up in a good prominent spot close to the family home and set fire in the evening of November 1. The fires were called Samhnagan. "There was one for each house, and it was an object of ambition who should have the biggest. Whole districts were brilliant with bonfires, and their glare across a Highland loch, and from many eminences, formed and exceedingly picturesque scene." Gregorson described the fire lighting as a "natural and defiant" welcome to the season that demanded warmth the most.

Photo: Submitted