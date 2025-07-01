University of Glasgow marks 30 years since Srebrenica Genocide
The events will honour the memory of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys murdered and thousands of women who were raped, simply because of their identity.
Art Exhibition – 23 June to 18 July (multiple locations at the University)
A powerful art exhibition will feature works by Robert McNeil and Hannah Rose Thomas and will be held in three different venues at the university:
23 June – 6 July: University Chapel
7–10 July: Advanced Research Centre, ground floor
11–18 July: School of Education, 5th floor gallery
Both events are aligned with this year’s theme: Remember Yesterday, Act Today and are part of over 2,000 remembrance events taking place across the UK in 2025. Find more details https://srebrenica.org.uk/our-events.