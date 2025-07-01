University of Glasgow marks 30 years since Srebrenica Genocide

Remembering Srebrenica, the world’s largest commemorator of the Srebrenica Genocide outside of Bosnia, is organising two important events taking place in June and July at the University of Glasgow to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

The events will honour the memory of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys murdered and thousands of women who were raped, simply because of their identity.

Art Exhibition – 23 June to 18 July (multiple locations at the University)

A powerful art exhibition will feature works by Robert McNeil and Hannah Rose Thomas and will be held in three different venues at the university:

23 June – 6 July: University Chapel

7–10 July: Advanced Research Centre, ground floor

11–18 July: School of Education, 5th floor gallery