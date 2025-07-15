Fish decided to turn down the honorary doctorate on Tuesday. | Corbis via Getty Images

Fish said he was in an ‘incredibly awkward’ position.

Scottish rock singer Fish has turned down an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh.

Fish, real name Derek Dick, completed the UK-leg of his final tour earlier this year before he set sail to retirement on his croft in the Outer Hebrides.

The former Marillion frontman arrived in Edinburgh alongside his wife Simone Rösler at the weekend ahead of being awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh’s Archaeology department.

However, after discovering previous reporting of protests around the university’s investments linked to Israel, he announced in a post to social media that he decided to turn the degree down.

Fish said that, on Monday, “the sky fell in” when he was sitting alone on the couch and he received a notification on his phone.

“It [the day] had all started so well but then my phone pinged and the sky fell in,” he said.

“At first glance, I’d been sent a report about a large student protest about the genocide in Palestine but then as I read deeper into the article it took on a darker significance.

“I’d completely missed previous reporting about Edinburgh University having been unpatched from a lot of media while on the island and caught up with our own issues.”

He added that he spoke with his family about the situation and they were all supportive. Fish also added that the University communications team understood his position.

The ex-singer said: “The way I saw it there were three choices.

“Accept the award, ignore the elephant in the room and say nothing. This would leave me wide open to rightful questions being asked about my own values and I would be asking myself those questions too.

“Accept the award and make my points in a condemning speech. I’d still have the consequences of the first option to deal with and probably come off as more of a hypocrite.

“Decline the award and walk away.”

He said he decided to make the decision to decline the award and walk away.

He added: “At the end of the day the doctorate wouldn’t have changed my life and I’m never going to regret yesterday’s decision.

“My conscience is clear in that respect, and I feel I made a statement no matter how small. It felt good.”