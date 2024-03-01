Historic Glasgow architectural practice linked with Charles Rennie Mackintosh announces major change

David Ross, Fraser Low, Pamela Ross, Peter Moran, Richard MacDonald of Keppie Design in Glasgow.

Historic Glasgow architectural practice Keppie Design has become the latest business in Scotland to go down the employee ownership route.

Founded in 1854 by John Honeyman, Keppie has been at the forefront of innovative Scottish architecture, with world-renowned figures such as Charles Rennie Mackintosh among the firm’s former partners. The company is transferring its entire shareholding to an employee ownership trust (EOT) in a move that sees more than 100 staff become part-owners of the business.

The shareholders - Peter Moran, Fraser Low, Richard MacDonald and David Ross - acquired the business in a management buyout in 2018. They are said to have been exploring the future of Keppie for some time, recognising the personal investment from the staff that has driven the “special culture and hard-earned reputation” of the firm. The four shareholders will remain in the business, allowing for a “period of stability” following the transfer to the EOT.

Managing director Moran said: “The outstanding loyalty and contribution of Keppie employees over the years has earned our practice the reputation it has today. We believe that the best people to own the future of Keppie are the people who know it best - our present and future employees. The EOT will provide a platform for our business to grow, with a commitment to continual professional and personal improvement and innovation to ensure Keppie maintains its position as a market leader.”

Graham Cunning, head of corporate finance in Scotland with accountancy firm Azets, which has been managing the transaction said: “Keppie have a strong reputation and rich heritage in Scottish architecture and the EOT will ensure that the Keppie brand will continue. We wish the staff every success and look forward to watching the evolution of Keppie as it transitions to an employee-owned business.”