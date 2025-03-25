Nearly 50 per cent of the sun will be covered in parts of Scotland this weekend. | Canva/Getty Images

If the clouds stay away we’re in for a celestial show tonight.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skies above Scotland have been a dramatic place in 2025 so far - it’s only March and we’ve already had Northern Lights, meteor showers, a planetary procession and a partial lunar eclipse.

Next up is one of the most dramatic sights - a partial solar eclipse when it wall look like a large bite has been taken out of the sun.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring (or partially obscuring) the sun if you’re looking at it from Earth. Their paths rarely intersect, so it’s a quite a special event to see - particularly a full eclipse when the sun is fully obscured.

When will the partial solar eclipse take place?

The partial eclipse will take place on Saturday, March 29, and will start at around 10.07am in Scotland, with maximum coverage at around 11.07-10.16am (depending on where you are watching from) and the event ending at around 12.13pm.

How much of the sun will be obscured?

How dramatic the eclipse is will be dependent on where you are in the UK. The northwest of Scotland will have the most impressive show, with around 45 per cent of the sun obscured, while in southeast England only around 28 per cent of the sun will be blocked. All of Scotland will see nearly 40 per cent coverage.

Here’s how the eclipse will play out in specific locations:

Aberdeen : 40.66 per cent coverage, starting at 10.11am, peaking at 11.09am and ending at 12.09pm.

: 40.66 per cent coverage, starting at 10.11am, peaking at 11.09am and ending at 12.09pm. Dundee : 40.87 per cent coverage, starting at 10.09am, peaking at 11.08am and ending at 12.07pm.

: 40.87 per cent coverage, starting at 10.09am, peaking at 11.08am and ending at 12.07pm. Edinburgh : 40.51 per cent coverage, startingt at 10.08am, peaking at 11.07am and ending at 12.06pm.

: 40.51 per cent coverage, startingt at 10.08am, peaking at 11.07am and ending at 12.06pm. Fort William : 43.95 per cent coverage, starting at 10.07am, peaking at 11.06am, and ending 12.07pm.

: 43.95 per cent coverage, starting at 10.07am, peaking at 11.06am, and ending 12.07pm. Glasgow : 41.73 per cent coverage, starting at 10.07am, peaking at 11.06am and ending at 12.06pm.

: 41.73 per cent coverage, starting at 10.07am, peaking at 11.06am and ending at 12.06pm. Inverness: 43.65 per cent coverage, starting at 10.09am, peaking at 11.08am and ending at 12.08pm.

Where on Earth will the eclipse be closest to totality?

There will not be a total eclipse anywhere on Earth, with the closest it will come to totality being in North America. Parts of Canada will see 94 per cent of the sun blocked and up to 85 per cent in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When and where is the next full eclipse?

On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible from the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, and northern Spain.

When is the next partial eclipse in Scotland?

On August 12, 2026, nearly 90 per cent of the sun will be obscured in parts of Scotland.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the UK?

You have a bit of time to wait for the next total solar eclipse in the UK - it will take place on September 23, 2090.

What is the weather forecast for the partial solar eclipse?

The current weather forecast for the partial solar eclipse in Scotland is for much of the country to be covered in cloud and experiencing rain. It could all change though...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch the partial solar eclipse safely?

Looking directly at the sun during a solar ecplise can cause serious damage to your eyes, or even blindness, so here are a few ways to catch the phenomenon safely:

Use Eclipse glasses

These special glasses mean that you can look at the sun without damaging your eyes. You must check that they are not damaged and come up to strict safety standards - they should have a ISO 12312-2 mark on them.

Pinhole projection

This is the simplest way to see the eclipse without having to buy glasses. Simply make a pinhole in a piece of cardboard and hold it so that the sun shines through it onto a piece of white paper around three feet away. You’ll be able to see the eclipse projected onto the piece of paper.

Find a colander