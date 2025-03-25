Solar Eclipse March 2025: Here's how to see the partial eclipse in Scotland - including when it's at its height
The skies above Scotland have been a dramatic place in 2025 so far - it’s only March and we’ve already had Northern Lights, meteor showers, a planetary procession and a partial lunar eclipse.
Next up is one of the most dramatic sights - a partial solar eclipse when it wall look like a large bite has been taken out of the sun.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is a solar eclipse?
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, obscuring (or partially obscuring) the sun if you’re looking at it from Earth. Their paths rarely intersect, so it’s a quite a special event to see - particularly a full eclipse when the sun is fully obscured.
When will the partial solar eclipse take place?
The partial eclipse will take place on Saturday, March 29, and will start at around 10.07am in Scotland, with maximum coverage at around 11.07-10.16am (depending on where you are watching from) and the event ending at around 12.13pm.
How much of the sun will be obscured?
How dramatic the eclipse is will be dependent on where you are in the UK. The northwest of Scotland will have the most impressive show, with around 45 per cent of the sun obscured, while in southeast England only around 28 per cent of the sun will be blocked. All of Scotland will see nearly 40 per cent coverage.
Here’s how the eclipse will play out in specific locations:
- Aberdeen: 40.66 per cent coverage, starting at 10.11am, peaking at 11.09am and ending at 12.09pm.
- Dundee: 40.87 per cent coverage, starting at 10.09am, peaking at 11.08am and ending at 12.07pm.
- Edinburgh: 40.51 per cent coverage, startingt at 10.08am, peaking at 11.07am and ending at 12.06pm.
- Fort William: 43.95 per cent coverage, starting at 10.07am, peaking at 11.06am, and ending 12.07pm.
- Glasgow: 41.73 per cent coverage, starting at 10.07am, peaking at 11.06am and ending at 12.06pm.
- Inverness: 43.65 per cent coverage, starting at 10.09am, peaking at 11.08am and ending at 12.08pm.
Where on Earth will the eclipse be closest to totality?
There will not be a total eclipse anywhere on Earth, with the closest it will come to totality being in North America. Parts of Canada will see 94 per cent of the sun blocked and up to 85 per cent in the United States.
When and where is the next full eclipse?
On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible from the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, and northern Spain.
When is the next partial eclipse in Scotland?
On August 12, 2026, nearly 90 per cent of the sun will be obscured in parts of Scotland.
When is the next total solar eclipse in the UK?
You have a bit of time to wait for the next total solar eclipse in the UK - it will take place on September 23, 2090.
What is the weather forecast for the partial solar eclipse?
The current weather forecast for the partial solar eclipse in Scotland is for much of the country to be covered in cloud and experiencing rain. It could all change though...
How can I watch the partial solar eclipse safely?
Looking directly at the sun during a solar ecplise can cause serious damage to your eyes, or even blindness, so here are a few ways to catch the phenomenon safely:
Use Eclipse glasses
These special glasses mean that you can look at the sun without damaging your eyes. You must check that they are not damaged and come up to strict safety standards - they should have a ISO 12312-2 mark on them.
Pinhole projection
This is the simplest way to see the eclipse without having to buy glasses. Simply make a pinhole in a piece of cardboard and hold it so that the sun shines through it onto a piece of white paper around three feet away. You’ll be able to see the eclipse projected onto the piece of paper.
Find a colander
The holes in a colander creates multiple pinhole projections. Again, hold it so that the sun streams through the holes onto a sheet of white paper and see multiple tiny eclipses projected onto the paper.
