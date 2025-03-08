According to the Met Office, the Northern Lights will be visible in Scotland this weekend - What time should I look for the Northern Lights?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aurora Borealis is set to be visible in Scotland this weekend (March 8 and 9).

The Met Office said: “There is a chance of aurora sightings later on 8 March into 9 March across northern Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes where skies are clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“High latitudes are likely to see the aurora overnight 9 March into 10 March and to a lesser extent on 10 March into 11 March.

“The aurora is likely to be seen at high latitudes in the southern hemisphere on Saturday night where skies are clear, and to a lesser extent on Sunday night. This is due to the anticipated onset of fast winds.”

Northern Lights, Scotland. | Peter Summers / Getty Images

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.

They are due to be visible in northern Scotland this weekend.