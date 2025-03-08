Northern Lights Scotland: Date Aurora Borealis will be visible - What time should I look for Northern Lights?
The Aurora Borealis is set to be visible in Scotland this weekend (March 8 and 9).
The Met Office said: “There is a chance of aurora sightings later on 8 March into 9 March across northern Scotland and similar geomagnetic latitudes where skies are clear.
“High latitudes are likely to see the aurora overnight 9 March into 10 March and to a lesser extent on 10 March into 11 March.
“The aurora is likely to be seen at high latitudes in the southern hemisphere on Saturday night where skies are clear, and to a lesser extent on Sunday night. This is due to the anticipated onset of fast winds.”
Where exactly are the Northern Lights?
The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".
Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.
What month is best to see the Northern Lights?
The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.
Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?
The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.
However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.
They are due to be visible in northern Scotland this weekend.
The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.