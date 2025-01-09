A lunar eclipse can see the moon turn a dramatic shade of red. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s an event that will have stargazers looking to the skies this week.

It may be early in the year, but Scottish stargazers have already enjoyed watching the Aurora Borealis and had perfect conditions (for once) to spot the bright light of Venus shine right next to a photogenic crescent moon.

And there’s plenty more celestial action to come this year, including not one - but two lunar eclipses.

Although not quite as dramatic as their solar cousins, it’s still something that’s worth checking out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next one.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when when the Moon aligns directly behind the Earth relative to the Sun. This alignment causes the moon to pass through Earth's shadow. A total lunar eclipse sees the Moon entirely covered by the Earth’s shadow, while a partial eclipse means only part of the Moon is affected.

What does a lunar eclipse look like?

At the start it looks like a small ‘bite’ has been taken out of the moon, as the Earth’s shadow starts to fall upon it. The ‘bite’ gets bigger and bigger and can make the moon appear to be red in colour, before it recedes.

When is the next complete lunar eclipse?

The next time the phenomenon will be observable will be on the night of Thursday, March 13-14.

Where will the complete eclipse be visable from?

The eclipse will be best viewed from North America, but will also be visible across much of Europe, including parts of the UK.

How long does a lunar eclipse last for?

Unlike the relatively speedy solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse is a slow business taking around five hours, which can be spit into five hour-long phases as follows:

Penumbral lunar eclipse : the full moon enters Earth's penumbra and begins to dim.

: the full moon enters Earth's penumbra and begins to dim. Partial lunar eclipse : the full moon begins to enter Earth's umbra and begins to turn reddish

: the full moon begins to enter Earth's umbra and begins to turn reddish Total lunar eclipse (lunar totality): the entire moon is inside Earth's umbra.

(lunar totality): the entire moon is inside Earth's umbra. Partial lunar eclipse : the full moon begins to exit Earth's umbra and begins to lose its reddish color.

: the full moon begins to exit Earth's umbra and begins to lose its reddish color. Penumbral lunar eclipse: the full moon begins to exit Earth's penumbra and regains its glare.

What time can I see the lunar eclipse in Scotland?

You’ll need to get up early to see the eclipse, as the enumbral eclipse begins at 3.57am on March 14, with the partial eclipse beginning at 5.09am. It will then be a race to see totality, which will last from 6.26am to 7.20am. Sadly this will be close to moonset across the UK (when the moon disappears over the horizon) but those in Western Scotland will have a chance to see it, as moonset in Glasgow, for example, is at 6.41am. You can check the moonset time for where you live here. Wherever you are in Scotland, you should be able to see at least a partical eclipse if the skies remain clear (a big ‘if’ in Scotland).

How rare are lunar eclipses?

Partial lunar eclipses take place a couple of times a year, but it’s far rarer to two complete eclipses in a single year - as will happen in 2025.

When is the second complete lunar eclipse of 2025?