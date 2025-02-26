Planetary Alignment 2025: How to see rare alignment of 7 planets in Scotland for the last time until 2040
Later this week seven planets will align in the night sky for the last time until 2040.
While six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune - have been visible since January on Friday, February 28, Mercury will join the planetary alignment.
While it isn’t unusual to be able to view a “planetary parade” in the night sky, it is far less common that seven planets will be simultaneously visible from the ground.
In the UK, the sight isn’t expected to be seen anywhere near as well until 2040.
Here’s how you can see the planetary alignment in the UK.
How to see the planetary alignment
Just after sunset will be the best time to try and see as many planets in alignment as possible, this week.
Here are a few things to keep in mind so you can have the best chance at viewing the 2025 planetary parade.
Not all planets are visible to the naked eye
If you’re hoping to head outside and have all seven planets be visible to you from the ground, you will end up disappointed.
Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will be visible to the naked eye, but you will need to be prepared in order to catch Mercury, Saturn and Neptune.
Make sure that you take along tools such as binoculars or a telescope in order to try and catch all of the planets as the line the ecliptic.
NASA also advise that spotting scopes or monoculars, as used by birdwatchers, could also be useful as well as digital cameras with specific lenses.
Friday, February 28 will be the best time to see all seven planets
While the planets will be visible on Wednesday and Thursday, the best time to view the full planetary alignment will be on Friday, February 28. As a bonus, there is also a New Moon on Friday.
There is then only a brief window in which you will be able to see all seven planets.
Just following the sunset, all of the planets will be able to be viewed. However, there will be just a few minutes for sky gazers to catch sight of all seven together.
Saturn and Mercury will be setting alongside the sun, making them more difficult to see than some of the others. Neptune can be more difficult to view overall as equipment will be required and late February isn’t a good time to view the planet.
Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will remain visible.
For the best chance of seeing the planetary alignment, find a clear horizon
To improve your chances of seeing the planetary alignment, it’s worth ensuring that you have an unobstructed view of the horizon.
In particular, Mercury will be best viewed in the west-southwest of the sky.
In Scotland there are a number of locations around the country with dark skies which are perfect for stargazing whether you’re up north or closer to the Central Belt.
Your eyes will need time to adjust - head out early
Preparation is key for viewing the 2025 planetary alignment. If you’re heading somewhere to view the planets make sure you arrive there between fifteen and thirty minutes ahead of time, as it will take at least that long for your eyes to adjust.
Will the skies be clear enough to see the planetary alignment?
The one variable sky gazers won’t be able to control is the weather.
On Friday, high pressure is predicted which should keep conditions dry and the skies clear for the most part. Following sunset, some mist and fog may develop.
Unfortunately, for those in northwest Scotland it looks to be cloudy with rain expected on Friday evening.
However, there are still a few days for the forecast to change so it’s worth keeping an eye on.
