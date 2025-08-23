The study reveals the most Instagrammable walks to do this summer

Scotland has no shortage of stunning places to soak up a view and take a few snaps, but now a new study has revealed the country’s most scenic - and Instagram-friendly - walks.

Using a seedlist of Scotland's most well-known hiking trails, analysts at House of Bruar have ranked each one according to the number of Instagram hashtags they’ve garnered.

From breathtaking coastal paths to dramatic mountain ranges, there are plenty of options for people looking to make the most of the last few weeks of summer.

Ranking top - somewhat expectedly - the West Highland Way wins with 165,000 Instagram hashtags. The 96-mile- route from Milngavie, Glasgow, to Fort William is Scotland’s most famous long distance walking route, attracting thousands of walkers from all over the world every year.

Bridge of Orchy is a well-known spot along the West Highland Way | Universal Images Group via Getty

The walk is known for its huge breadth of scenery, from countryside parks and moorlands to glens and towering mountains.

The route is usually completed from south to north, with the northern sections seen as more challenging.

In second place, with 81,200 hashtags, is the Fife Coastal Path. The 183 kilometre route links the Forth and Tay Estuaries, offering a historic and picturesque tour through Fife’s varied landscapes.

Walkers descend towards the beach and towards Elie on the Fife Coastal Path | In Pictures via Getty Images

The trail passes through former fishing villages with their charming harbours , as well as the world-famous university town of St Andrews.

Ranking third is The Great Glen Way, which tallied an impressive 20,900 hashtags. The 118.5 kilometre route follows the natural fault line of the Great Glen, which divides Scotland from coast to coast. It links the main centres of Fort William and Inverness, with most of the route keeping to lower levels.

It offers stunning loch views, running along the lengths of Loch Lochy, Loch Oich and the forests above Loch Ness. It also follows the towpath of the Caledonian Canal.

Loch Ness is famed for the legend of the Loch Ness Monster, its stunning scenery and dark waters, and the ruins of Urquhart Castle | Getty Images

In fourth place is the John Muir Way, which clocked up 11,400 hashtags on Instagram. The 215km route runs coast to coast across central Scotland from Helensburgh to Dunbar, and is popular for walking and cycling.

It is named after the Dunbar-born conservationist John Muir, who emigrated to America and was instrumental in the creation of the US National Park system. The Way opened in 2014 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his death.