Luxury Scottish hotel launches first ‘once in a lifetime’ flights over world-famous North Coast 500

A north-east hotel is offering guests the chance to see the famous North Coast 500 from the air.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is touted as one of the most desirable road trips in the world, characterised by stunning coastal views and picturesque villages.

Now a northerly luxury destination is taking the visitor experience to new heights with a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ aerial view of the world-famous North Coast 500 (NC500) in the Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as a popular driving route, the famous 516-mile loop around the Highlands is renowned for dramatic coastal vistas, remote beaches, ancient castles, and wild mountain passes. But in this latest study, the NC500 also impressed with practical credentials that matter to today’s road trippers.

Now the five-star Links House at Royal Dornoch is offering a chance to see it by air, by elevating its guests to around 5,000m above the ground as part of its 'Sky-to-Shore' adventure flight experience.

Links House has teamed up with Highland Aviation to launch the new one-hour 'Sky-to-Shore' flight from Dornoch airstrip aboard a Piper Cherokee Warrior II plane.

It is believed to be the first time regular tourist flights have been run over the NC500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the flight, guests will be given the opportunity to see the stunning coastline and North Highland landscapes from above.

This includes breath-taking views of Royal Dornoch Golf Links; Dornoch Firth; and Dunrobin Castle - affectionately known as the 'jewel in the crown of the Highlands'.

Other sites will include Loch Ness; Inverness; Culloden Battlefield; Cape Wrath; The Kyle of Durness; Sandwood Bay; John O’Groats; and the Unesco-listed Flow Country - the UK's newest natural World Heritage Site.

A northerly luxury destination is taking the visitor experience to new heights with a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ aerial view of the world-famous North Coast 500 in the Highlands. | great_photos - stock.adobe.com

When guests come back down to earth, they can take a stroll along Dornoch beach, just a few minutes' walk from the airstrip, where the sand and sea showcase the area's natural beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests complete their ‘Sky-to-Shore’ experience with a fine dining experience at MARA, the award-winning restaurant at Links House.

Freshly prepared by head chef Theo Creton, the seasonal menu celebrates local produce from around the Dornoch Firth, including wild Ardgay venison, Portmahomack lobster, and freshly picked herbs from the hotel’s own kitchen garden.

Links House holds the most northerly Michelin Key in the UK and has two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.

Phil Scott, managing director at Links House in Royal Dornoch, said: “As the UK’s most northerly luxury destination, we’re always looking for new ways to elevate the guest experience here at Links House and create the ultimate Highlands getaway. In partnership with Highland Aviation, we’re now taking the visitor experience to new heights with our Sky-to-Shore adventure flight experience. Our guests are now able to enjoy an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime view of the far north Scottish Highlands and world-famous North Coast 500 from around 5,000m above the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Highlights of the one-hour flight include stunning aerial views of Royal Dornoch Golf Links, Dunrobin Castle and the Unesco Flow Country - the UK's newest natural World Heritage Site. At the end of their journey, guests will also enjoy the ultimate fine dining experience at MARA, our award-winning restaurant at Links House.”

Links House | Contributed

A two-night 'Sky-to-Shore' break at Links House in Royal Dornoch this autumn and winter starts from £1,300, based on two people sharing a double room on a dinner, B&B basis.