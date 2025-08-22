The group says Scots are ‘champing at the bit for change’.

The first branch of Jeremy Corbyn’s new left-wing party looks set to be created in Glasgow.

Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn and ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana are in the process of creating a new socialist political party, which already has 800,000 people backing it.

Mr Corbyn launched the venture last month and while it does not yet have an official name, it is being marketed as Your Party. The Islington North MP has vowed the party will “take on the rich and powerful”.

A group of supporters calling themselves Your Party Glasgow is planning to hold a public launch event on September 5 with the aim of becoming the party’s first official branch.

In a statement, Your Party Glasgow said: “Glaswegians are champing at the bit for change.

“We are ready to play our part in building a new democracy from the grassroots up. This means not only how society is run, but also how our party is built. It must be democratic, accountable and rooted in communities and for the working class.

“What unites us are shared principles and common struggles. We believe in equality, solidarity, democracy and justice. From these socialist principles come the fights we must take on against capitalism, social injustice, genocide and war.

“We stand in defence of public services for the many, with grassroots power at its heart.”

The group added: “We agree that Glasgow, Scotland and all other regions and branches should bear equitable responsibilities, have organisational and decision-making autonomy, and recognise the need to build bridges and a working partnership across the left.

“This is only the beginning. We know there are more folk out there just as passionate about real change. We want you with us - it’s Your Party after all.”

The announcement comes just hours after a poll for LabourList suggested one in four Labour members were considering jumping ship to Your Party.