Over 3,000 castles were built in Scotland throughout its history (approximately one for every 100 square miles), this is the story of the earliest surviving castle that stands to this day.

Visit Scotland writes: “Located on the eastern shore of Loch Sween, this imposing ruin is thought to be one of the earliest stone castles built in Scotland.” (Photo: mike138 via Flickr)

According to Historic Environment Scotland: “Castle Sween is thought to be the oldest castle on the Scottish mainland that we can date with any certainty.

“Architectural details show it was built in the 1100s and occupied for about 500 years.”

The stone fortress sits on a rocky outcrop nestled by the south-eastern shore of Loch Sween in the heart of Argyll with stunning views of the islands Jura and Islay. As with many Scottish castles like Dunnottar, for example, the location was strategically chosen as the loch narrows here and this allowed its occupants to control its entrance.

The remoteness of the site also partly explains why it has withstood the test of time and stands in exceptional condition, all things considered. Although some lie in states of disrepair as ruins, Scotland has some of the oldest (and most famous) castles worldwide and they speak to our fascinating heritage, especially our clans.

In appreciation of this architectural ancestry, here is an overview of the earliest surviving castle in Scotland and a look into if there are other contenders for the ‘oldest’ spot.

As written by Britain Express: “The ruins of a late 11th or early 12th-century castle built by Suibhne, lord of Argyll, stand on a rocky knoll in southern Knapdale.”

What is the oldest castle in Scotland?

In their description of Castle Sween, Historic UK writes: “Remains of 12th century castle, one of the earliest stone castles built in Scotland.

“Built by the Clan Suibhne (pronounced Sween), the castle changed hands many times during the medieval period.”

Broadly, it is considered the ‘oldest standing castle’ on Scotland’s mainland that can be dated confidently. The name of both the castle and adjacent loch is derived from Suibhne (later anglicised from Gaelic as “Sween”) ‘The Red’ who was a chieftain of Irish descent who founded the MacSween Clan.

It is thought that he established Castle Sween in the 1100s during a time when Argyll was not part of the Kingdom of Scotland.

History of Castle Sween

It is widely believed that in the late 1100s Lord Suibhne chose to build a rectangular castle composed of four large stone walls with external buttresses to support them; architecture unique to Scotland. The site was perfect for longships that would dock by the waters under the protection of the castle and it allowed the lord to establish his dominion within Argyll and the Inner Hebrides via such a strategically advantageous location.

Suibhne, sometimes referred to as Sven, was thought to be of Nordic or Irish descent (possibly both) and the conventional view is he went on to become Lord of Knapdale and founder of Clans MacSween and Sweeney. By the early 1200s, Clan MacSween controlled lands that extended as far south as Loch Fyne and as far north as Loch Awe.

However, during the Wars of Independence, the MacSweens established themselves as enemies of Robert the Bruce who attacked their castle. Visit Scotland explains: “Their fortunes floundered soon afterwards and over the subsequent centuries the castle was passed from rival clan to clan.

“The castle also featured in the Wars of the Three Kingdoms when it was attacked and burnt by Alasdair MacColla and his Irish confederate forces in 1647.”

How can I get there?

Castle Sween is located on the east shore of Loch Sween in Knapdale off the B8025. From the nearby caravan park there is no parking available. However, a roughly 25-minute walk downhill from the local parking area takes you to the castle.

According to their website: “Dunvegan Castle is one the greatest Hebridean castles and the only Highland fortress to have been continuously occupied by the same family for 800 years.”

Other Scottish castles regarded as “the oldest”

When dealing with history we inevitably encounter debate and that is no exception here. It is also important to consider the context of the question as the “oldest” Scottish castle may vary according to the angle of the discussion.

For example, Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye is often distinguished from others for its antiquity. The Associated Clan MacLeod Societies explains: “Built on a rock in an idyllic loch side setting, Dunvegan is the oldest continuously inhabited castle in Scotland and has been the ancestral home of the Chiefs of Clan MacLeod for 800 years.”

In general, other Scottish castles are debated as being the earliest of their kind with respect to their origins. For example, Delgatie Castle in Aberdeenshire is reported to date back to around 1030, but it was rebuilt in the late 16th century.