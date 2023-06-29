All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

25 Scottish ruins and abandoned buildings that people want to see restored voted on in poll

Abandoned buildings and ruins serve as physical evidence of Scotland’s fascinating past which, despite some arguing serve no purpose today, are still deeply treasured by many as proven by a recent poll.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:20 BST

With a surplus of abandoned buildings and ancient ruins scattered throughout the country it is no wonder why Scotland has earned a reputation as a place rich in mythology and rumours of haunted locations. For example, Scotland’s castles - of which Visit Scotland estimates there were once as many as 3,000 - correspond to Scottish clans and remind us of our bloody history with hard-fought battles that forever shaped Scotland into what it is today.

The Scottish architectural legacy is one world-famous for good reason with other incredible examples of craftsmanship like our revered churches and influential Scottish figures like Charles Rennie Mackintosh. However, in the modern era many of these majestic buildings have been left to withstand the punishment of time without any sort of maintenance or repair, leaving a wealth of stunning architecture to perish.

That’s why we asked our Scotsman readers: “What abandoned building or ruin in Scotland would you like to see restored?" In response, we received a treasure trove of inspired nominations that we have collated into this list of twenty-five Scottish buildings that we would like to see restored to their former glory.

Also known as “the Cathedral of St Andrew” this is a ruined cathedral located in St Andrews, Fife. Undiscovered Scotland tells us: “A religious community was probably first located on this site in about 732, when relics of St Andrew were brought to what was then known as Kilrimont or Cennrígmonaid by Bishop Acca of Hexham. There is an alternative and probably more fanciful story, that Saint Rule (also known as St Regulus) brought a number of St Andrew's bones here by boat in 347, having sailed from Patras in Greece and eventually surviving a shipwreck near the site of today's harbour.”

1. St Andrews Cathedral

Also known as “the Cathedral of St Andrew” this is a ruined cathedral located in St Andrews, Fife. Undiscovered Scotland tells us: “A religious community was probably first located on this site in about 732, when relics of St Andrew were brought to what was then known as Kilrimont or Cennrígmonaid by Bishop Acca of Hexham. There is an alternative and probably more fanciful story, that Saint Rule (also known as St Regulus) brought a number of St Andrew's bones here by boat in 347, having sailed from Patras in Greece and eventually surviving a shipwreck near the site of today's harbour.”

Photo Sales
The art school was originally founded in Glasgow in January, 1845. However, the famous Mackintosh building (designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh) underwent a fire “so fierce and all-consuming that the cause can never be known conclusively” according to the Guardian. Reports claim that the building will reopen as a graduate school in 2030.

2. The Glasgow School of Art

The art school was originally founded in Glasgow in January, 1845. However, the famous Mackintosh building (designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh) underwent a fire “so fierce and all-consuming that the cause can never be known conclusively” according to the Guardian. Reports claim that the building will reopen as a graduate school in 2030.

Photo Sales
The priory rests on Inchmahome which is one of three islands located in the centre of the Lake of Menteith close to Aberfoyle. The name “Inchamahome” is derived from the Scottish Gaelic “Innis MoCholmaig” which means Island of St Colmaig. The priory served as a place of refuge for Queen Mary in 1547 following the Scots’ loss at the Battle of Pinkie Cleugh.

3. Inchmahome Priory

The priory rests on Inchmahome which is one of three islands located in the centre of the Lake of Menteith close to Aberfoyle. The name “Inchamahome” is derived from the Scottish Gaelic “Innis MoCholmaig” which means Island of St Colmaig. The priory served as a place of refuge for Queen Mary in 1547 following the Scots’ loss at the Battle of Pinkie Cleugh.

Photo Sales
This abbey is located north of Arbroath town which is around 17 miles north-east of Dundee. It was founded in 1178 by King William the Lion who himself was buried at the abbey. According to Historic Environment Scot: “Arbroath Abbey is best known for the Declaration of Arbroath. The most famous document in Scottish history was a letter to Pope John XXII sent by 39 Scottish nobles, barons and freemen in response to the renewed excommunication of Robert the Bruce.”

4. Arbroath Abbey

This abbey is located north of Arbroath town which is around 17 miles north-east of Dundee. It was founded in 1178 by King William the Lion who himself was buried at the abbey. According to Historic Environment Scot: “Arbroath Abbey is best known for the Declaration of Arbroath. The most famous document in Scottish history was a letter to Pope John XXII sent by 39 Scottish nobles, barons and freemen in response to the renewed excommunication of Robert the Bruce.”

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PeopleHistoryChurchesScotsman