While March sees many plants and animals slowy emerge after the long winter, April sees the start of mating seasons, youngsters born and migratory species arriving from overseas.
Leaves are now on the trees and plenty of flowers are blooming, adding colour to previously stark Scottish landscapes.
And many of the most most charismatic characters of Scotland’s natural world can be seen with a little preparation and patience
So, when you’re out and about Scotland this April, here are the sights and sound you should be looking out for.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
1. Be entertained by the clowns of the sea
Puffins are one of the world's most distinctive birds, with their colourful beak, and in April they arrive in Scotland in huge numbers. Hop on the May Princess boat in Anstruther for a trip over to the Isle of May to get up close and personal with thousands of the entertaining seabirds as they create burrows and hunt for delicious sandeels.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Spot a master of camouflage
The majority of Scotland's moths don't emerge until later in the year but the incredible Angle Shades is one that has been seen as early as April in recent years. They are tricky to spot though - looking almost exactly like a dead leaf.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Catch the king of the sky hunting for two
In April female Golden Eages will be at home on their nest, or eyrie, keeping a clutch of eggs warm. It means that their mates will be hunting for two and so will be more active than normal - making them easier to see. You might also see the male eagle do a 'sky dance' making sure any rival birds know that the territory is taken. One of the best places in Scotland to see these huge animals is on the Isle of Mull, where local wildlife guides will take you to the best spots.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. See the first 'fuzzy bumblers' of the season
Many species of bee like to stay hidden away until the warmer summer months but, as the name would suggest, the Early Bumblebee is on the wing as early as April, with the queens emerging first, followed by the female workers and finally the males.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images