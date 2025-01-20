Jupiter, Venus, Mercury and Mars seen in the night sky. There will be seven planets visible in February 2025. | Getty Images

Stargazers will be able to view a rare alignment of seven planets in the night sky on Friday, February 28 when Mercury joins six other planets to become visible.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January and February 2025, six planets – Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune – are in alignment in the night sky and will be visible to those on the ground.

And on February 28, stargazers will be in for a rare treat when a seventh planet, Mercury, joins the planetary alignment, though some, like Uranus and Neptune will only be visible with tools such as a telescope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known also as a planetary parade, this year’s event is uncommon with seven planets visible.

Planets are always in alignment

Across the daytime sky, there is what is known as the “ecliptic” – the invisible path which the sun follows, and the imaginary line which astronomers use to divide the night sky.

As all the planets in the Solar System, including Earth, all mostly occupy the same orbital plane they therefore all roughly follow the ecliptic.

When multiple planets are visible in the night sky such as the current planetary parade, they will be seen along this line. It is one way that stargazers can tell the difference between a planet and a star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, what is rare is multiple planets to be visible to observers on the ground.

When is the Planetary Parade 2025?

For those looking to witness the planets from the ground in January, you can head outside at around 7pm in the UK.

Mars, Jupiter, Venus and Saturn will be bright enough to the naked eye, however Uranus and Neptune will require a little additional help in the form of binoculars or a telescope.

In January, Mars can be found in the east, Jupiter in the southeast – above the constellation Orion – while Venus and Saturn can be seen close together in the southwest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From January 21 onwards, the Moon continues to wane and will rise only after midnight, with January 29 marking the night of the New Moon and the time at which the sky will be clear.

The beginning of February will mark the best time to spot the six planets in the night sky, with Venus, Saturn and Neptune all visible in the same region of the sky.

When will all seven planets be visible in the sky 2025?

If you’re hoping to see all seven planets in the night sky during this 2025 planetary alignment, Mercury will be visible on Friday, February 28.

This is all weather permitting, of course, so be sure to check the forecast where you are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the 2025 planetary parade a ‘once in 396 billion years’ event?

In short, no. It isn’t rare for planets to be in alignment, as they follow the ecliptic and this particular event isn’t a “once in 396 billion years” experience.