Scattered along the stunning Scottish coastline we find an array of incredible castles each with their own unique architecture and history just waiting to be discovered.

When it comes to ancient architecture Scotland is the place to be as you are never far away from a Scottish castle here given their massive abundance in a relatively small area. Likewise, the country is blessed with natural beauty galore and of the many stunning vistas we enjoy, lochs and other water features like waterfalls are among them.

Now, picture yourself in one of Scotland’s many seaside strongholds. The ancient history that underpins them is almost palpable in these clifftop castles and the ambience is complemented by the sound of waves crashing against the stoic shoreline below. Truly, it doesn’t get much better than that.

What’s more, if you are familiar with Scottish map reading, you will know that the names of these castles are anglicised from our great heritage languages of this land - most often Scottish Gaelic, specifically. Alone, they reveal much about the building and the Scots that chose to build these grand structures where they still stand today (some like Castle Sween dating back to as far as the 1100s.)

Many Scottish castles are found by the coastline as these locations conferred a strategic advantage to their inhabitants who sought to protect their home from invaders of other clans.

With all that said, here are fifteen of our favourite coastal castles in Scotland which are sure to take your breath away.

1 . Dunnottar Castle You can find Dunnottar Castle along the Aberdeenshire Coastal Trail on a rocky outcrop, around twenty miles from Aberdeen itself. Some believe that the site was originally inhabited by the Picts who may have done so as far back as 5000 BC. The name "Dunnottar" is derived from the Gaelic "Dùn Fhoithear" which means "fort on the shelving slope".

2 . Castle Tioram Castle Tioram is a ruin that sits on the tidal island of Eilean Tioram in Loch Moidart in the Scottish Highlands. It dates back to the 14th century but the earliest settlement of the site is linked to the Iron Age. The name in Gaelic "Caisteal Tioram" means "dry castle".

3 . Tantallon Castle Nestled on the cliffs that look out to Bass Rock, Tantallon Castle is five kilometres east of North Berwick in East Lothian. It was constructed in the mid 14th century by William Douglas, 1st Earl of Douglas. Some sources connect its name to an early Brythonic phrase "din talgwn" which means "high fronted fortress".