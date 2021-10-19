We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more excitable than others.

So, if you want a dog that will spend most of their time relaxing by the fire and will be unflappable in the face of children, noises, smells, new places and strangers – these are probably not the dogs for you.

On the other hand, there’s never a dull moment with these canines, who will keep you on your toes and will always let you know exactly how they are feeling.

These are the ten breeds of dog that are predisposed to being most excitable.

1 . Jack Russell Terrier The last of the terriers on our list, the tiny Jack Russell is a contender for the most energy per pound of pup. If they don't get anough exercise then that energy has to go somewhere - mainly barking and jumping around for the slightest tiny reason.

2 . Beagle For most of their history, the Beagle has mainly been kept as a hunting dog. Their excitable and alert nature, habit of barking at any stimulus and love of running in packs can cause issues in a sedate family home.

3 . Miniature Schnauzer The Miniature Schnauzer needs lots of play to keep them happy and will join in with everybody's games at the park - whether they are welcome or not. They are also very territorial, potentially creating a ruckus if a stranger so much as looks at their house. Plenty of exercise is the best way to keep them calm.