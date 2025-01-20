If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.

Around one-in-three UK households now contains at least one four-legged friend.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Terrier are a type of dog that are hugely popular in the UK, perfect for people who have active lifestyles (they need plenty of exercise).

The UK Kennel Club recognises over 30 breeds of these canine characters – issuing Kennel Club Pedigree Certificates to pups that make the grade.

Here are all 33 – and how they got their names.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . Bedlington Terrier Named after the North East England mining town of Bedlinton, the Bedlington Terrier was originally known as the Rodbury Terrier and dates back as far as the 18th century. Initially used to hunt, they have also been used in dog racing and other sports. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Australian Terrier Developed in Australia in the early 19th century, the Australian Terrier was first bred from rough coated terriers imported from Great Britain. They were kept to eradicate mice and rats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Airedale Terrier Known at the 'King of Terriers' as it is the largest breed of terrier, the Airedale Terrier was first bred in the valley around the River Aire, in the West Riding of Yorkshire. It was originally used as a farm and hunting dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales