As viewers continue to enjoy the final series of hot television show succession, many have been left baffled by some of the business lingo used by the Roy family.
It’s led to an explosion in internet searches of some fairly obscure terms that will be unfamiliar to those of us who take more of an interest in the supermarket than the stock market.
It should be noted that some of these explanations include season four spoilers, so come back later if you’re not up to date on your viewing.
1. ETF
ETF stands for exchange-traded fund, which is essentially a fund that trades on exchanges, generally tracking a specific index. While stocks are just one instrument, an ETF consists of diversified investments such as stocks, commodities, bonds, and other securities, which are known as holdings. ETFs are often less volatile than individual stocks, meaning your investment shouldn’t swing in value as much, however, there is still a risk in loss of value. Photo: HBO
2. IPO
Another abbreviation, IPO stands for initial public offering. This is when a private company becomes public by selling its shares on a stock exchange. Companies often issue an IPO to raise capital to fund growth initiatives, raise their public profile, or to pay off debts. Photo: HBO
3. Broker
People are also asking what the word ‘broker’ means. In laymens terms, a broker is an individual or firm that acts as a middleman between an investor and a securities exchange. They facilitate trades between individuals or companies and may provide investors with research, investment plans, and market intelligence. Photo: HBO
4. Arbitrage
Another term that’s baffling internet users and Succession viewers alike is ‘arbitrage’. This refers to a stock market practice of buying something in one place before moving to sell in another, thereby profiting from price differences in different locations. Photo: HBO