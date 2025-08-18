I went to Scotland's first pug cafe, and it's going to make normal coffee shops seem boring

I’m at Edinburgh cafe, CuppaPug, and wondering what the collective noun for pugs should be.

In reality, it’s a pack, but this breed is too far removed from wolves to call them that. A guddle or gaggle are not correct, but sound more fitting.

Suddenly, Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men comes on the stereo, and the pugs are released into the room, with its bubblegum pink walls, ball pit, and wooden seating, plus a box of furry toys.

Now, I know, if I had to choose that noun, it’d be a swarm. They are like chubby bumble bees, with their flat little faces and shiny button eyes.

Apparently, one of the theories about the name of this ancient breed - dating back a mere 2000 years - comes from the fact that they resemble marmosets, which were once called pug monkeys. A troupe then? Whatever. Out they flee, with curled tails wiggling.

Everyone in the room - about 15 of us, who’d waited expectantly at the entrance for our on-the-hour session - is grinning.

The city already has a chihuahua cafe and a cat cafe, but who knew that Edinburgh had so many pug fans? Well, obviously entrepreneur, Aaron Carty, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent as a Beyonce tribute drag act, and also owns CuppaPugs in London, Manchester and California, with others to come in Las Vegas and Texas.

Now there’s one in Scotland, too, and perhaps more to come.

“For the past three years we’ve had families make the journey from Edinburgh to London just to visit CuppaPug. It was about time we came to Scotland, the reception and support has been amazing,” says Carty.

The new branch is being run by Konrad Stygar, who is a manager and investor. There are around ten pugs here today, and five of them are his pets. He owns them with his partner, Sam Firman, who also works in the cafe. The other pugs are rescues, who were surrendered to their foster care as part of the CuppaPug Rescue Charity.

They wear pink bandanas, and if you fall in love, you can apply to adopt them.

Today, wearing the rose neckerchiefs, among others, there are the rather beautiful Candy and Floss. These sisters are half pug, half Pekingese, and are absolutely gorgeous - one is black and white, with speckled legs, and the other is buff-coloured and has the silhouette of a Chinese imperial lion. At one point, the petite but feisty Candy causes a scuffle among the other dogs, and is taken out of the main room, for some time out.

“She is only a year old, so still a puppy,” says Firman, as she is excused.

Another dog is taken outside, because he needs a walkies, and I’m glad to see that the bosses are attuned to their wards’ needs.

I feel that Candy may already be spoken for, as one of the other CuppaPug employees has fostered her, and doesn’t seem ready to ever let go, though she already has a full house, with three children and two dogs.

Another pup, Baxter, was surrendered to them about a month ago. He was quite traumatised, and is slowly being thawed out at the cafe. Today, he’s metaphorically Velcroed to Firman’s leg. I do wonder why so many pugs are unwanted, but can only assume that it may be down to their health needs and vet expenses, as they are prone to breathing difficulties and eye problems.

Baxter is the buff-coloured and black-faced pug that we commonly associate with the breed. He’s the sort that Ethel from Eastenders used to wheel around in a shopping trolley. Her Willy. However, today’s batch comes in all different shades. There are a couple of jet black pups, and an albino pair who are pure white, with blue eyes and very human expressions.

I’m a big fan of old-fashioned names for the breed, and I’m happy there is a Wilfred and a Ted, but there’s also an Olive.

Stygar already has his hands full, but is open to taking on another as a pet at some point.

“My family and I had fostered dogs previously, but working with pugs made me realise just how sympathetic and loving this particular breed is - it's truly like having a baby,” he says. “I believe people adore the breed because each one is unique, with its own distinct personality.”

Our group on my Sunday visit consists mainly of adults, and a couple of children. There’s also a woman with a white dog, since you get 50 per cent off your human ticket price, if you bring a pug. Her pet looks absolutely horrified by the enthusiastic incomers.

At least the humans are excited. However, we’ve had a health and safety briefing, and know we have to wait patiently for the pugs to come to us. We’ve been given small chunks of carrot that are quickly scoffed.

The menu, for this IS a cafe, is rather neglected as we’re all too distracted. However, I eventually order a sweet pumpkin spiced latte (£4), which has an edible picture of a pug, Ted, on top of the squirty cream.

As I drink it, I can see 20 beady round black eyes staring at me. It seems that this breed is rather food-motivated.

Thankfully, there are also favours that you can buy for the dogs. Their £2.50 soy milk puggacinno is the most popular. Whenever someone buys one, they are swarmed. I’m given a little pot of chopped up strawberries, and they garner slightly less enthusiasm, though one of the white pugs seems to be a fruit lover.

We’ve been told to put the food flat on our hands at feeding time. It’s a strange sensation, like being butted by an extremely slavery velvet ball.

Still, people can’t get enough, and, as we prepare to leave, another queue is gathering at the door.

As Stygar says; “Being something new and unique, we have been selling out regularly. Our customers often include students who miss their family dogs, as well as individuals looking to adopt a pug. It's also worth noting that a portion of our entry fee goes to other charities to support their rescue and development efforts.”

A Resident Pugs hour-long session at CuppaPug (22 Bread Street, Edinburgh) costs £20 for adults, £10 for children, www.cuppapug.com

4 . Pug on a pink fluffy bed at the cafe Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo Sales