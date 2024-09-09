How Hidden Scotland chose the Isle of Skye's best attractions for beautiful new guide

It covers all the location’s best kept secrets

Hidden Scotland was set up in 2016 after founder Jack Cairney took a trip to South East Asia and it made him consider that he hadn’t properly got to know his own homeland.

As well as producing a bi-annual magazine, and having a huge social media presence, including one million followers on Instagram, the Aberdeenshire-based travel media company has now published two guide books.

The latest launch was The Best of Isle of Skye, which is a comprehensive and inspiring look at the island’s offerings.

Cairney tells us more, below.

Why did Hidden Scotland decide to do Skye as their second book, after the Edinburgh guide?

We’ve built a special connection with the island as we’ve visited many times over the years in all seasons, exploring the different corners, and have forged relationships with some of the lucky people that get to live and work there. We’ve shared these places with our readers along the way, and now compiled all of our findings within one helpful book, which is accompanied by beautiful photography, interesting stories, helpful information, an illustrated map and locals’ tips. There’s no better way to enjoy a place than to explore like a local. They share their knowledge and tips on where to go, eat, drink, shop as well as provide some other inside tidbits.

Over the years we have also made sure to always gather feedback and have found it so invaluable. When we asked our audience what they wanted to see next from us, Skye came up number one by a mile. It wouldn't be the place it is without the people behind the businesses so that’s why there are whole sections in the book dedicated to where to eat and drink, shop - nothing will ever compare to a locally made souvenir - activity providers, they hold the best secrets, and of course places to stay of all budgets and style.

Who are your average readers?

They range from tourists who are planning a trip to Skye and looking for our best recommendations, to natives who are looking for new places to explore and to learn a little more about the history on their doorstep.

How long did you spend on research?

This was done over a multitude of trips over the years, across our team, which includes me, as well as head of design, Karla, photographer, Simon Hird, writers Ben Lerwill and Lucy Gillmore, along with inside knowledge and expertise from local Katie Tunn.

What were the best finds?

How long do you have? There are so many amazing places. We split the book into eight locations, which also includes the Isle of Raasay as it’s a short ferry trip from Sconser in Skye. When visiting Skye we recommend splitting your days up and spending time in one area at a time, as it’s a large island that covers more than 1650 square kilometres. Camas Daraich is one of my favourite hidden spots, as this stunner of a sandy beach has a holiday-brochure colour scheme and a hidden-away feel that makes it truly special. It’s reached on foot, and lies not far from the Point of Sleat. If it’s history you’re into, then there’s the Skye Museum of Island Life, which sits close to the island’s northernmost point. This cluster of traditional thatched cottages serve to showcase the realities of 19th-century crofting and it’s a fascinating attraction. Another easily missed spot is the Plock - it’s just before you get to the Skye bridge and is a community-owned park. It may be small but you’ll discover a variety of habitats buzzing with a diverse range of flora and fauna. Look out for roe deer in the woodland, otters at the coral beaches and seals just off the craggy rocks of the peninsula. Skye also has an amazing cafe scene. Don’t miss Lean To Coffee which you’ll find on the road to Portree from the Skye bridge, or Cafe Cuil and Bog Myrtle in the northwest.

An Corran Beach - Dinosaur Footprints | Simon Hird

Did you try to include the less obvious attractions?

We wanted to do both. It’s somewhere to explore at length, a destination where the choicest rewards are often found in the quietest, most unexpected places. At the same time, we couldn’t overlook the iconic and historic sites that have made Skye famous worldwide. We've also emphasised responsible travel, including tips from local islander Katie Tunn.

If you had just one day in Skye, what would be your top recommendations?

Obviously this is a very hard question to answer. I would definitely recommend choosing just one area within Skye and spending time exploring. On our most recent trip we stayed in the Dunvegan area, and really enjoyed it at a slower pace. It was just before the tourism season kicked off so it really felt like the ideal time to enjoy a quieter part of the island. We spent a week in just this area alone, and enjoyed visiting Dunvegan Castle (we recommend the boat trip to see the seals - our toddler loved it as well as exploring the family-friendly gardens). Giant Angus MacAskill Museum is run by Peter MacAskill, who will happily spend his time telling you all about this unusual museum as well as other tales from Skye. Dun Beag Broch transports you back in time, and just along the road from here is Bog Myrtle Cafe - a really warm and welcoming cafe where we enjoyed a delicious breakfast.

Birch Cafe | SImon Hird

Did you meet any interesting/helpful people on the way?

So many! First, we would like to specifically mention our partners, who helped bring this book to life: Kinloch Lodge, the Isle of Skye Sea Salt Company, Birch, Cafe Cuil, Monkstadt 1745, The Cuillin Hills Hotel, Coruisk House, and Or Shop. Each played a significant role in bringing this project to fruition. We also connected and reconnected with many locals and business owners on Skye, many of whom are featured in these pages. Their contributions helped shape the book, and it wouldn’t be the same without them.

What will be guidebook number three?

We haven't made a final decision yet, but we may look to further explore our own home of Aberdeenshire or Perthshire. Our trips over the years have brought us to so many wonderful areas and places, so it's no easy decision.

The Best of Skye, curated by Hidden Scotland, £18, from www.hiddenscotland.com