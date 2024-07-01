Inverclyde has been named as the cheapest council area in Scotland to purchase property. Inverclyde has been named as the cheapest council area in Scotland to purchase property.
Here are the 12 cheapest council areas in Scotland to buy property – starting with Inverclyde

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:36 BST

Inverclyde is the council area with the lowest median property price in Scotland, it has been revealed.

Inverclyde, Falkirk and Dundee are among the Scottish council areas with the lowest average property prices in 2023, new data has found.

Inverclyde has been named as the cheapest council area in Scotland to buy a home with a median property price of £107,108, according to the annual property market report from the Registers of Scotland (RoS) – which records every property sale in the country.

Also ranked among the cheapest local authorities in Scotland to buy property are regions such as Falkirk and Renfrewshire as well as cities such as Dundee and Aberdeen.

On the other hand East Lothian has been named as the most expensive council area to buy property in Scotland, with a median property price of £283,227.

That is £176,119 more expensive than the median property price in Inverclyde.

Based on the median house price per council area from 2023, here are the 12 cheapest places to buy property in Scotland.

For another year, Inverclyde is the cheapest council area in Scotland to purchase property with the median cost of a home £107,108.

1. Inverclyde — £107,108

For another year, Inverclyde is the cheapest council area in Scotland to purchase property with the median cost of a home £107,108. | Kristin Greenwood - stock.adobe.com

The next cheapest local authority region in Scotland is East Ayrshire which has median property prices of £117,000.

2. East Ayrshire — £117,000

The next cheapest local authority region in Scotland is East Ayrshire which has median property prices of £117,000. | Douglas - stock.adobe.com

Home to towns such as Clydebank and Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire has a median property price of £121,000.

3. West Dunbartonshire — £121,000

Home to towns such as Clydebank and Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire has a median property price of £121,000. | UAV4 - stock.adobe.com

Irvine and Largs are among the towns in the North Ayrshire council area, which has a median house price of £122,998.

4. North Ayrshire — £122,998

Irvine and Largs are among the towns in the North Ayrshire council area, which has a median house price of £122,998. | James - stock.adobe.com

