Inverclyde, Falkirk and Dundee are among the Scottish council areas with the lowest average property prices in 2023, new data has found.

Inverclyde has been named as the cheapest council area in Scotland to buy a home with a median property price of £107,108, according to the annual property market report from the Registers of Scotland (RoS) – which records every property sale in the country.

Also ranked among the cheapest local authorities in Scotland to buy property are regions such as Falkirk and Renfrewshire as well as cities such as Dundee and Aberdeen.

On the other hand East Lothian has been named as the most expensive council area to buy property in Scotland, with a median property price of £283,227.

That is £176,119 more expensive than the median property price in Inverclyde.

Based on the median house price per council area from 2023, here are the 12 cheapest places to buy property in Scotland.

1 . Inverclyde — £107,108 For another year, Inverclyde is the cheapest council area in Scotland to purchase property with the median cost of a home £107,108. | Kristin Greenwood - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . East Ayrshire — £117,000 The next cheapest local authority region in Scotland is East Ayrshire which has median property prices of £117,000. | Douglas - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . West Dunbartonshire — £121,000 Home to towns such as Clydebank and Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire has a median property price of £121,000. | UAV4 - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales