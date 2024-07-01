Inverclyde, Falkirk and Dundee are among the Scottish council areas with the lowest average property prices in 2023, new data has found.
Inverclyde has been named as the cheapest council area in Scotland to buy a home with a median property price of £107,108, according to the annual property market report from the Registers of Scotland (RoS) – which records every property sale in the country.
Also ranked among the cheapest local authorities in Scotland to buy property are regions such as Falkirk and Renfrewshire as well as cities such as Dundee and Aberdeen.
On the other hand East Lothian has been named as the most expensive council area to buy property in Scotland, with a median property price of £283,227.
That is £176,119 more expensive than the median property price in Inverclyde.
Based on the median house price per council area from 2023, here are the 12 cheapest places to buy property in Scotland.