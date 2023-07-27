An astonishing £180,000 separates the most and least expensive council areas when it comes to average property prices.

Average property prices in some Scottish neighbourhoods are a staggering 16 times more expensive than in others, official figures show.

East Renfrewshire was the council area with the highest average property prices in 2022, with the average home costing £275,000, far higher than the Scottish average of £180,000.

Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a property in 2022, with the average price coming in at just £95,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

At a neighbourhood level, the three most exclusive areas in Scotland could all be found in the capital. Murrayfield and Ravelston was the most expensive area to buy, with the average property costing £657,000 – 16 times greater than Greenock Upper Central in Inverclyde which had an average property price of £40,000.

Here we reveal the cheapest council areas to move to, based on the median house price in 2022. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Inverclyde The cheapest part of Scotland to buy a house is Inverclyde. The council area, which includes the town of Greenock, has an average property price of £95,000. Photo Sales

2 . West Dunbartonshire In West Dunbartonshire, which includes the town of Dumbarton, the average property price was £115,000. Photo Sales

3 . East Ayrshire In East Ayrshire, which includes the town of Kilmarnock, the average property price was £120,000. Photo Sales

4 . North Ayrshire In North Ayrshire, which includes the town of Ardrossan, the average property price was also £120,000. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4