Picture youself under thatch in a pretty cottage at the heart of the Scottish Borders
The picture-perfect Rowantree Cottage was built in the late 18th Century and is B listed.
It is a charming traditional detached stone cottage and as well as its feature thatched roof, it also features a diamond pane window on the northern gable as well as panes in the front and back doors.
The cottage is all on one level and has two bedrooms, a bathroom, galley kitchen and a sitting and dining room.
At the back is an excellent garden with a gravel terrace.
The wider garden has been landscaped with different areas of interest and is fully enclosed by a stone wall and timber fence. It is stocked with a plethora of trees, shrubs and plants and their is a charming summer house tucked away in a corner.
Estate agent Galbraith says the cottage would make a gorgeous primary residence or could see use as a holiday home. The property has been previously been used as a successful short term let.
Rowantree Cottage lies in the picturesque conservation village of Kirk Yetholm amid beautiful scenery in a valley at the foot of the Cheviot Hills. It falls within the Yetholm conservation area boundary.
Both Kirk Yetholm and the neighbouring village of Town Yetholm provide a range of local amenities including a village shop, two inns, petrol station and garage plus a primary school and church.
The village sits on the popular walking route of St Cuthbert’s Way and marks the end (or beginning) of the Pennine Way.
A high school, supermarkets plus a broad range of shops, leisure facilities, inns, hotels and services can be found in Kelso, seven miles away.
The cottage is priced at offers over £220,000. For more details contact Galbraith, Kelso.
