The picture-perfect Rowantree Cottage was built in the late 18th Century and is B listed.

Rowantree Cottage, Kirk Yetholm

It is a charming traditional detached stone cottage and as well as its feature thatched roof, it also features a diamond pane window on the northern gable as well as panes in the front and back doors.

The cottage is all on one level and has two bedrooms, a bathroom, galley kitchen and a sitting and dining room.

The pretty sitting room features a beamed ceiling

At the back is an excellent garden with a gravel terrace.

The back garden has space for table and chairs

The wider garden has been landscaped with different areas of interest and is fully enclosed by a stone wall and timber fence. It is stocked with a plethora of trees, shrubs and plants and their is a charming summer house tucked away in a corner.

The summer house

Estate agent Galbraith says the cottage would make a gorgeous primary residence or could see use as a holiday home. The property has been previously been used as a successful short term let.

The galley kitchen

Rowantree Cottage lies in the picturesque conservation village of Kirk Yetholm amid beautiful scenery in a valley at the foot of the Cheviot Hills. It falls within the Yetholm conservation area boundary.

The view from the road

Both Kirk Yetholm and the neighbouring village of Town Yetholm provide a range of local amenities including a village shop, two inns, petrol station and garage plus a primary school and church.

One of the cottage's two bedrooms

The village sits on the popular walking route of St Cuthbert’s Way and marks the end (or beginning) of the Pennine Way.

The back of the cottage

A high school, supermarkets plus a broad range of shops, leisure facilities, inns, hotels and services can be found in Kelso, seven miles away.