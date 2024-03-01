The Hermitage is a magnificent five-bedroom detached family home which has been designed by its current owners to make the most of the region’s spectacular surrounding scenery, situated on the outskirts of Colvend, a small village ten minutes south of Dalbeattie.
Gail and Robin Aston spent three years on the self-build project before moving in just ahead of the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.
The main appeal for doing so, Gail explains, was the plot’s location overlooking White Loch.
“We always wanted to live on water and we have a business just along the road, which is Coastal Kippford Holiday Park,” she says.
“We came down here from
Edinburgh really to be nearer the business and for us both to semi-retire in this beautiful setting."
The kitchen, which contains
exposed wooden beams and a range cooker surrounded by an elm feature arch, was handmade by Dumfriesbased Hiddleston Joiners and boasts a grand limestone archway.
Gail recalls: “I actually saw it on Pinterest and asked our builders if they could source that for me, which they did, and it is absolutely beautiful.
“We have enjoyed all of the views because every window looks over the loch. All the bedrooms and our three
sitting rooms have different views over the water, which is something we will really miss.”

Full-height south-facing sliding doors by Mozolowski & Murray provide wonderful views over the grounds and loch while a wood-burning stove ensures the space is cosy during the winter months.
