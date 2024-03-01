3 . The Hermitage, Colvend, Dalbeattie, Dumfries and Galloway Offers over £1.6m

The kitchen, which contains exposed wooden beams and a range cooker surrounded by an elm feature arch, was handmade by Dumfriesbased Hiddleston Joiners and boasts a grand limestone archway. Gail recalls: “I actually saw it on Pinterest and asked our builders if they could source that for me, which they did, and it is absolutely beautiful. “We have enjoyed all of the views because every window looks over the loch. All the bedrooms and our three sitting rooms have different views over the water, which is something we will really miss.” Photo: contributed