Here is our gallery of homes currently on the market.
1. Kelly Castle, Arbirlot, Arbroath Offers over £2.3m
Where is it? Overlooking the South Angus seaside farmlands on the outskirts of Arbroath. The amenities and cultural delights of Dundee are a half-hour drive south. Photo: contributed
Interior Period features are found throughout Kelly Castle’s 10,600sq ft of interiors, which are spread over five storeys. There are many reception rooms, including a wine cellar, bar, snooker room, cinema, library, plus five bedrooms.
Exterior: The house is set in 33 acres of grounds, in which the current owners have built a private nine-hole golf course. A colourful walled garden, the nearby Elliot Water, and woodlands can also be enjoyed.
Contact Strutt & Parker Photo: contributed
4. Dove Cottage, Finavon, near Forfar. Offers over £425,000
What is it? A characterful three-bedroom home, which was originally part of a row of 18th-Century cottages and bothies. It was extended in 2014 with beautiful wood work by timber specialist Gaetan Goubet. Photo: contributed