Kelly Castle, Arbirlot, Arbroath. Offers over £2.3m. What is it? A striking fortified tower house, which mostly dates from the 16th Century and was lovingly restored by its current owners in 2009. The offering benefits from the addition of a two-bedroom estate manager’s apartment.Kelly Castle, Arbirlot, Arbroath. Offers over £2.3m. What is it? A striking fortified tower house, which mostly dates from the 16th Century and was lovingly restored by its current owners in 2009. The offering benefits from the addition of a two-bedroom estate manager’s apartment.
Property: a trio of old homes radically restored

We swoop down on the historic county of Angus to look over a trio of old properties radically restored to offer buyers something refreshingly new for homebuyers.

By Sarah Devine
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:54 GMT

Here is our gallery of homes currently on the market.

Where is it? Overlooking the South Angus seaside farmlands on the outskirts of Arbroath. The amenities and cultural delights of Dundee are a half-hour drive south.

1. Kelly Castle, Arbirlot, Arbroath Offers over £2.3m

Interior Period features are found throughout Kelly Castle’s 10,600sq ft of interiors, which are spread over five storeys. There are many reception rooms, including a wine cellar, bar, snooker room, cinema, library, plus five bedrooms.

Exterior: The house is set in 33 acres of grounds, in which the current owners have built a private nine-hole golf course. A colourful walled garden, the nearby Elliot Water, and woodlands can also be enjoyed. Contact Strutt & Parker

What is it? A characterful three-bedroom home, which was originally part of a row of 18th-Century cottages and bothies. It was extended in 2014 with beautiful wood work by timber specialist Gaetan Goubet.

