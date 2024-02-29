All Sections
Grab the Thistle Street garret as the Capital’s smallest apartment goes on the market

A New Town studio apartment with miniscule proportions has been launched onto the sales market - for a similar price you could expect to pay for a garage in the same area.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT
The top floor pied-à-terre is situated in Thistle Street, alongside the restaurants and shops of the City Centre and is priced at offers over £135,000.  

While its proportions aren’t huge - the whole flat measures just under 24 square metres - it has been renovated to make clever use of the available space. 

The main room offers a double sofa bed, a dining and seating area with hidden storage built into the dormer window and a small kitchen behind fixed cupboards including a hob, microwave, sink and a full sized fridge. 

Completing the property is a modern shower room with toilet and washing machine.

Becca Mcdermott, of estate agency Murray & Currie, who is handling the sale, says it has a lot to recommend it. 

“The current owner is American, and she used it as a bolthole when visiting Edinburgh. Since she has returned to the States it has been rented out successfully on a long lease.”

Becca believes it is currently the smallest flat available on the market in the city. “I’ve not seen anything else of this size in a long time.”

There are drawbacks to buyers dreaming of such a compact lifestyle. A specialist mortgage is usually needed for properties under 30sq m but Becca says that’s not insurmountable. 

“We have had a couple of buyers who got over that hurdle, only for lenders to withdraw the offer because of the EPC rating.”

The flat’s rating is currently F, because of the single glazed windows as it is a conservation area, and the heating which comes from a single electric fire. But Becca says she believes that the rating could easily be improved by the next owner. “It is a cosy wee flat, and the window is high above the street and south facing, so it gets a lot of sunshine.” 

It is currently being advertised as a cash buy only but enquiries have come from those who want to use it as a few days a week when working in the city, investors and owner occupiers. 

Becca says: “It would definitely suit someone who wants to live alone in a great location, but doesn’t have the budget for a larger place. Just don’t expect to be having many dinner parties here.”

