The top floor pied-à-terre is situated in Thistle Street, alongside the restaurants and shops of the City Centre and is priced at offers over £135,000.

The flat is above the shops and restaurants of Thistle Street

While its proportions aren’t huge - the whole flat measures just under 24 square metres - it has been renovated to make clever use of the available space.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main room offers a double sofa bed, a dining and seating area with hidden storage built into the dormer window and a small kitchen behind fixed cupboards including a hob, microwave, sink and a full sized fridge.

The living/sitting/sleeping/working and dining area

Completing the property is a modern shower room with toilet and washing machine.

Becca Mcdermott, of estate agency Murray & Currie, who is handling the sale, says it has a lot to recommend it.

The tiny kitchen hides a microwave and full sized fridge

“The current owner is American, and she used it as a bolthole when visiting Edinburgh. Since she has returned to the States it has been rented out successfully on a long lease.”

Becca believes it is currently the smallest flat available on the market in the city. “I’ve not seen anything else of this size in a long time.”

There are drawbacks to buyers dreaming of such a compact lifestyle. A specialist mortgage is usually needed for properties under 30sq m but Becca says that’s not insurmountable.

The flat's street entrance

“We have had a couple of buyers who got over that hurdle, only for lenders to withdraw the offer because of the EPC rating.”

The flat’s rating is currently F, because of the single glazed windows as it is a conservation area, and the heating which comes from a single electric fire. But Becca says she believes that the rating could easily be improved by the next owner. “It is a cosy wee flat, and the window is high above the street and south facing, so it gets a lot of sunshine.”

The dining area with hidden storage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is currently being advertised as a cash buy only but enquiries have come from those who want to use it as a few days a week when working in the city, investors and owner occupiers.