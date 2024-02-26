ESPC announces season three of popular property podcast

Hosted by ESPC’s CEO Paul Hilton and Megan Milne, the third season of The ESPC Property Show is packed with episodes tailored to buying, selling, owning, and maintaining properties, with the podcast acting as an informative, accessible, and friendly guide to the Scottish property market. The podcast is available to stream as a traditional audio podcast, as well as a video recording for those who prefer a visual format.

Podcast guests will include property experts, solicitor estate agents from ESPC member firms, MSPs and more, joining Paul and Megan to offer their insights and advice across a vast array of subjects – from mortgages and financial planning, to creating housing associations inside tenement properties and deep dives into property hotspots.

In a new twist, the episodes will launch exclusively one day earlier for ESPC’s YouTube subscribers who prefer the ‘visual podcast’ format, launching on Wednesday evenings at 5pm, before the official podcast goes live on streaming platforms on Thursday mornings.

In the first episode of the third season, Paul and Megan talk to mortgage advisors David Lauder and Paul Demarco from ESPC Mortgages, about the current status of the mortgage market and what first-time buyers and homeowners can expect when looking at attaining or renewing a mortgage in a difficult financial climate.

Paul Hilton, ESPC’s CEO and host of the podcast, said: “The ESPC Property Show has enjoyed a fantastic reception during its first two seasons, and so we’re incredibly pleased to be bringing it back for a third season. The podcast is yet another way for ESPC to inform, guide and advise buyers, sellers, and homeowners at every stage of their journey, with every episode covering topics that we know our audience wants to know more about. ESPC remains the first portal of choice for homeowners, buyers and sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders, and we hope that our podcast is their first port of call for property advice too.”