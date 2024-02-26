First New Homes Released at St Margarets Village in Rosslynlee

Robertson Homes is building 121 energy efficient new four, five and six-bedroom executive homes at St Margarets, situated close to the historic former Rosslynlee Hospital.

An initial eight homes have been released for sale, ranging from the four-bedroom Leonardo Garden Room to the six bedroom, three storey Lawrie Grand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also included in the initial release are the award-winning, five-bedroom Mitchell Garden Room, named Scotland’s Best Large Family Home in 2023 and the five-bedroom Everett Grand, winner of House of the Year in the Scottish Home Awards 2021.

The first new homes at St Margarets in Rosslynlee have been released for sale by Robertson Homes

Prices on the first release of properties range from £560,000 to £700,000.

Sharon Spinelli, Robertson Homes’ sales and marketing director, said: “Our St Margarets development will be part of a new village within a parkland environment of mature trees and sweeping views.

“The development really does offer the best of both worlds, providing a country lifestyle close to the city, being located only seven miles from Edinburgh.

“All of the homes we have released feature the signature Robertson Homes garden rooms which have proved incredibly popular with house buyers in recent years. The versatile room, which has become a must-have for many of our customers by increasing the kitchen dining living area substantially, links the outside to the inside of the property and makes a real statement, with vaulted ceilings, cathedral style windows and French doors leading to the gardens.

“Customers can also expect Robertson’s trademark high specifications, with our homes being known for larger room sizes, higher ceilings, luxury fixtures and fittings as standard and high quality building materials.”

The St Margarets Village masterplan development is centred around the conversion of Rosslynlee Hospital into stylish new apartments and the development is ideally located for those looking for a village lifestyle but with quick and easy access to the city.

Sharon added: “It is a beautiful location with the Pentland Hills, Roslin Glen Country Park and the River Esk close to hand for walking, cycling and running and there are two great golf courses a short drive away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along with all the daily amenities of nearby Rosewell and Penicuik, the centre of Edinburgh is only minutes away by car and trains from nearby Eskbank station only take around 20 minutes to the city. The site is also only four miles from the City Bypass, making this a highly desirable residential location.”