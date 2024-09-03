Scran: How to sign up to The Scotsman's must-read food and drink newsletter
Not sure what to cook for dinner, what restaurant to visit at the weekend or what’s happened in the past week in Scotland’s thriving food and drink sector? Then our Scran food and drink newsletter is a must-read.
From weekly recipes, to our restaurant reviews, news and new whisky releases, Scran takes you through everything you need to know about Scotland’s food and drink scene. We’ll also give you an insight into our latest namesake multi-award-winning podcast episode, whether that’s a delve into Stirling’s secret food and drink past or a tour around one of Scotland’s stunning islands, including chats with local producers. Want to know what it’s like running a croft on Uist, what it takes to make traditional Shetland food or hear from the fishermen who harvest the only remaining UK oyster bed? Then Scran is for you.
This newsletter is completely free and is sent directly to subscribers’ inboxes every Friday throughout the year, briefing you on all you need to know about Scottish food and drink.
It is essential reading for anyone interested in Scottish food and drink, no matter where you are in the world.
What’s included?
Open to everyone for free, Scran delivers the latest news, reviews, comment, interviews and shopping ideas from The Scotsman’s food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine.
And it’s not just news and analysis - there will also be links to our reviews and to The Scotsman’s fortnightly podcast, also called Scran.
Past guests include Outlander star Sam Heughan, whom we took out to lunch for a world exclusive chat and tasting of his Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin; celebrated and celebrity chef Michel Roux Junior, who told us about dining at a Highland castle, and Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen who took us day clubbing, as well as down memory lane.
We also get out and about in Scotland to transport you right into the middle of events such as Up Helly Aa, Cirque du Soliel at The Macallan and what to expect from the Royal Highland Show.
You’ll also be the first to know about the finalists and winners of our annual Scran Awards, as well as hearing from winners on our special podcast episode.
How to sign up
If you want to know the best restaurants to visit, what new whiskies have been released - and which are the best - along with a snapshot of our latest podcast episode, then this newsletter is a must-read.
It’s really easy to sign up - simply go to the ‘newsletters’ tab on The Scotsman’s website and click on the option to sign up to the Scran food and drink newsletter.
