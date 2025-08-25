A Scottish fish and chip shop has become known for its deep fried creations including the latest social media famous M&S strawberry sandwich.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been the summer of food and drink trends, from matcha lattes to the viral Marks and Spencer strawberry sandwich. But what does the latter taste like deep fried?

That’s what people are finding out when they visit Hook & Catch in Bearsden, just outside Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chippy has become known for its deep fried dishes which have included a huge Yorkshire pudding with crispy battered sausage, chips, melted cheese, and gravy; 10-layered deep-fried battered sausages; and a deep fried morning roll filled with jam, nutella and sprinkled with sugar and dubbed the “Glasweigan doughnut”.

Now the fish and chips shop is taking on the viral sandwich of the summer, the Marks and Spencer strawberry and creme sandwich, which launched in June and is a take on the popular Japanese furutsu sando or fruit sandwich.

The M&S strawberries and creme sandwich launched in June. | M&S

In a video on the business’s social media , a member of staff can be seen dipping the strawberry filled, white bread sandwich into batter then deep frying it. It’s then sliced in half and drizzled with strawberry sauce.

A member of staff said : “We love putting a playful Scottish chippy twist on things people already recognise. When the M&S strawberries buzz kicked off, we thought, why not try them hot, crispy, and a bit cheeky? The strawberry sandwich was our way of leaning into summer with something fun, surprising and very Hook and Catch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video has been seen by thousands, with many visiting to try and sandwich and some filming themselves trying the new deep fried creation.

The member of staff added: “The reaction’s been brilliant – lots of curious first-timers, plenty of ‘no way … OK, maybe’ moments, and a fair few instant converts.

“We’ve always had fun with desserts – our famous Glaswegian doughnut has been a customer favourite for ages. It’s our tongue-in-cheek take on the American-style deep-fried doughnut, but done the Glasgow way.”

The M&S limited edition Red Diamond Strawberry & Creme Sandwich launched on 25 June and was inspired by the Japanese fruit sandwich trend. It divided opinion but 100,000 were sold within a month and it inspired a Tesco birthday cake sandwich to launch in August celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Clubcard.