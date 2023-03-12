It was the night of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and a house party of expats decided to tuck into what’s become as synonymous with Scotland as tartan, haggis and Nessie. Except, unlike the other twee stereotypes, this one is damaging and just really tiring. Last week my colleague attended Keir Starmer’s visit to Glasgow, where food that was served included, you guessed it, deep fried salted caramel Mars Bars. This trope of overly sweet, unhealthy, fried fodder plays into a patronising look at our nation’s food habits and people as a whole, that was summed up in a recent article, which suggested that Scotland’s cuisine was not easy on the eye, light, healthy or fancy. In fact a quote reads: “Deep-fried Mars bars swimming in glugs of grease, stodgy bowls of lumpy, stumpy oatmeal. Potatoes boiled to within an inch of their lives, dressed up with sides of bloody sheep guts, swede and a swig of Tennent’s lager.” It went on to enlighten readers that Scottish food may be all these things but, as it’s now being peddled by chefs in London who happen to be using haggis on their menus, it’s now trendy and ‘acceptable’.