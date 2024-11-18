Scotland’s finest fish and chip shops were celebrated in style at an awards event in Glasgow.

Judges for the Fish and Chip Awards travelled the length and breadth of Scotland, from Dumfries to Shetland, making unannounced visits to sample the fish suppers of entrants.

Each shop was evaluated on everything from the quality of their fish, to taste, freshness, value, authenticity, innovation, and more.

The Fish and Chip Awards are organised by Paramount Creative. Paramount’s CEO, Warren Paul said of this year’s awards: “Each year we celebrate the very best in what has always been the classic takeaway – fish and chips. We bring together entrants from all over Scotland, showcasing those who strive for quality by using top ingredients and going the extra mile to provide the very best food to their customers.

“We evaluate fish and chip shops in tiny villages and bustling cities alike, sending judges to every single entrant, whether they’re just two minutes away from our office or hours away by ferry on a remote island. Our rigorous judging criteria ensure fairness and consistency, giving us full confidence that our winners truly are the best. A win or even a highly recommended nod from us is a seal of approval you can trust – our winners’ success speaks for itself year after year. Try their food for yourself, and let us know what you think!”

Here are all the winners from the 2024 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

Barassie Chippy, Troon Best Fish Supper (Ayrshire)