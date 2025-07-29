The 10 best restaurants in Edinburgh to visit during the festivals - including 'wonderful' pop-up

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is due to kick off later this week and whether attendees are visiting the capital or are a seasoned resident, it’s always good to try somewhere new for a bite to eat. Rosalind Erskine takes a look at some of the best restaurants in Edinburgh to visit this August.

From new additions to firm favourites, Edinburgh has plenty of restaurants, bars and cafes in which to enjoy a lovely meal - from morning until late.

For visitors to the capital during the Festival Fringe, here are some of the best places to eat in Edinburgh this August.

Lyla

3 Royal Terrace, Edinburgh

Closest venue: Greenside @ Royal Terrace

The upstairs bar at Lyla in Edinburgh | Murray Orr

Edinburgh’s newest Michelin star restaurant is one to book for those looking for a dinner to remember.

The venue’s ten-course tasting menu, which starts with snacks and fizz in the beautiful upstairs bar, is theatre in itself, and well worth taking time over.

Ardfern

10-12 Bonnington Rd, Edinburgh

Closest venue: Leith Arches

Where: 10-12 Bonnington Rd, Edinburgh EH6 5JD. The Michelin Guide says: Describing itself as a café, bar and bottle shop, it has an appealing brunch menu, a relaxed air and a wine list that will delight enthusiasts. Ardfern has been awarded a Bib Gourmand, which recognises restaurants serving quality food at a lower price point.

Taking its name from a village in Argyll and Bute, Ardfern is the third venue from wife-and-husband team Roberta and Shaun Hall McCarron, joining The Little Chartroom and Eleanore.

Ardfern offers a relaxed all-day experience, with brunch, bar snacks and heartier dinners alongside cocktails, draught beer and wine from its bottle shop.

Barry Fish

62 The Shore, Leith, Edinburgh

Nearest venue: Leith Arches

Barry Fish has earned its place on The Good Food Guide’s UK-wide list of ‘100 Best Local Restaurants 2025’, just five months after its launch.

Chef Barry Bryson opened the doors to his f irst independent fish restaurant on Edinburgh’s waterfront at the Shore in Leith in February. Since then, he has quickly established ‘Barry Fish’ as one of the city’s most popular dining venues for local diners and visitors by showcasing the best fish and seafood from Scotland.

The newly launched Barry Fish summer menu now features whole lemon sole with shrimps, greens and sauce vermouth; barbecued monkfish brochettes with pickled beetroot and dill dressing; and Swanfield Royale – roast chicken, pancetta, cider and chestnut mushrooms baked in a pie with a big green salad and rouille.

On August 19, Bryson is welcoming Dan Ashmore to Barry Fish for a summer evening celebrating the best Scottish seasonal produce. The five-course set-menu has been written by Dan Ashmore, but will be delivered by both chefs on the night.

The Captain Darling

16-18 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh

Nearest venue: Stockbridge Church

The Captain Darling takes pride of place in the heart of Stockbridge

A new brasserie-style bar and restaurant has opened its doors on Hamilton Place in the Edinburgh neighbourhood of Stockbridge just in time for festival season in August.

A dedicated bar space has been created for people to drop in for a leisurely drink and snacks seven days a week from lunchtime until late.

Edinburgh chef Scott Smith is overseeing the kitchen at The Captain Darling. The focus of the menu is on classic, well-made, seasonal dishes that are created to be full of flavour.

Look out for their Sunday roast and seafood on the all-day brasserie menu.

Sotto Enoteca & Trattoria

28 Deanhaugh St, Edinburgh

Nearest venue: Galerie Mirages

Sotto Fai Tu | Tina Leahy

For the month of August, Italian enoteca and trattoria Sotto will be serving a family-style ‘Fai tu’ menu to mark the Italian festival of Ferragosto.

Priced at £60 per person, the four-course menu celebrates the flavours of the Italian summer, with sharing dishes including Insalata di polpo, Mezze maniche with white ragu with sausage and saffron, chicken roasted with peppers and Tiramisù.

A wine pairing will also be available, highlighting the best of Italian bottles from Sotto's cellar.

The Palmerston

1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh

Nearest venue: Palmerston Place Church

The Palmerston, Edinburgh | Tina Leahy

This award-winning neighbourhood eatery is playing host to takeovers in August on Sunday evenings.

Starting on August 3, the Palmerston and Pals takeovers kick off with Murid's Afghan Feast. Murid brings Afghan classics into a Scottish context, resulting in rustic, seasonal cookery that warms and comforts.

Following that on August 10 is the Big Dip. With menus inspired by Neapolitan street snacks, pop-up chef duo Big Dip has become renowned for its sell-out events across the city. Expect fried bites, big salads and bold flavours.

Then on August 17 is Arete, whose cooking style represents co-founders George Colebrook and Neil Paterson's common-sense approach to cooking, preparing the best produce available with classical recipes and techniques, served with a pared-back, contemporary presentation style.

Finally on August 24 is Tumshie who have had a number of successful pop-ups in Glasgow. With a combined 30 years of experience in some of Glasgow's best restaurants, Marc Johnston and Jonathan Mackle will be serving a seasonal set menu of relaxed, unpretentious food.

Each set menu will be £40 per person and will be available to book via email - [email protected].

Landy’s fish and chips

29-31 North Bridge

Nearest venue: C venues

Landy's on the Royal Mile | contributed

For a nostalgic taste of the Scottish seaside, Landy’s serves up traditional fish and chips alongside other Scottish comfort classics all within a retro-chic interior.

Inside, booths line the walls and the open kitchen lets guests watch the team batter and plate every sizzling order. Seaside props fill the space, recreating the feel of an authentic old-style diner in the heart of the action.

Vittoria on the Bridge

9 George IV Bridge

Nearest venues: George Square and Underbelly Bristo Square

Vittoria on the Bridge, Edinburgh | contributed

In the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town is Vittoria on the Bridge, serving authentic Italian cuisine in a friendly atmosphere.

With an inviting and family-friendly ambiance, Vittoria on the Bridge is an ideal setting for enjoying Italian classics that use fresh, high-quality ingredients and popping a bottle or two of the best Italian Prosecco.

Coop

George Square Gardens and The Gilded Saloon

Nearest venue: Bristo Square

Coop returns as a pop-up this August | Tomás Gormley

This fried chicken and lobster roll pop-up from Cardinal’s Tomás Gormley is back for another year.

This time, Coop will be popping up in George Square Gardens and The Gilded Saloon every day during the Fringe.

Expect the renowned fried chicken with fermented peach hot sauce, smoked lobster rolls and - new for this year - pulled gojuchang pork and an aged beef and bone marrow burger.

Described as “wonderful” during its launch last year, fans of the pop-up will be welcoming its return.

Divino Enoteca

5 Merchant Street

Nearest venues: Grassmarket and Cowgate

Divino Enoteca terrace | contributed

Known for its high-end authentic Italian dishes and charming stone patio complete with colourful cushioned benches and retractable roof, Divino is the perfect escape from the festival madness. It has been described as a hidden escape for dining, with views of the historic city above.