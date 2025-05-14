Celebrated Scots chef to open new ‘social hub’ pub and restaurant

The Edinburgh neighbourhood of Stockbridge is set to welcome a bustling new pub and restaurant, and there’s a celebrated chef on board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Captain Darling will be opening its doors to everyone in search of a relaxed and comfortable space to enjoy time together with friends, family and their four-legged companions.

As part of its plans to open seven days a week from lunchtime until late, the team behind The Captain Darling has created a classic pub venue with dedicated bar space for people to drop in for a leisurely drink throughout the day. A bar and table service will offer a range of beers, world wines, speciality spirits and cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate dining area will have an all-day modern pub style menu, serving everything from classic dishes like prawn cocktail and handmade savoury pies to a selection of meats cooked over coals and a speciality Sunday roast with all the trimmings.

The venue is expected to create 20 new jobs and provide seated space for around 100 customers.

Edinburgh chef, Scott Smith, has teamed up with the city’s Òir Group to launch of The Captain Darling and to oversee the kitchen.

The Captain Darling will open in Stockbridge | Alix McIntosh Photography

The former chef patron of Edinburgh’s multi-award-winning restaurant, Fhior - which will close for good this summer - has just started a new chapter in his culinary career, providing hospitality businesses like The Captain Darling with bespoke catering solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the launch plans for The Captain Darling, Scott Smith said: “The food’s an important part of The Captain Darling, but it’s not about being a ‘gastro pub.’ We’re keeping things classic – well-made, seasonal dishes that are created to be full of flavour.

“A key feature will be our grill section, with a rotating selection of meats cooked over coals – proper pub cooking with a bit of flair. Our Sunday roast, with porchetta front and centre, is something we hope becomes a bit of a local tradition.”

The Òir Group is an independent hospitality company that have operated restaurants like Bodega and Lucky Yu within the city for over a decade, with The Captain Darling being the first in a series of openings lined up over the next nine months for the group.

John Howard, owner and director of The Òir Group, said: “With The Captain Darling, we want to create a proper pub in the heart of Stockbridge – somewhere that feels part of the neighbourhood from day one. It’s going to be a place people can rely on, whether they’re dropping in for a quick pint, catching up with friends, or sitting down for a good meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be open seven days a week with a relaxed, welcoming vibe, and a strong bar and food menu at its core. Great drinks, quality food, friendly service, a bit of atmosphere – and yes, dogs are always welcome.”

The Captain Darling will be located at 16-18 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH3 5AU

Chef Scott Smith and his wife Laura made the decision to close their award-winning Fhior restaurant earlier this year, with the last day of service taking place on 1 June.

Announcing the closure, the owners said: “After nearly seven incredible years, we’ve made the deeply difficult decision to bring our restaurant, Fhior, to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has not been an easy decision. Fhior has meant the world to us — not just as a restaurant, but as a place where we’ve met life-long friends, shared unforgettable moments, and worked with some of the most passionate, generous people we could have ever hoped to cross paths with.

“From our dedicated team past and present, to our wonderful regulars, guests and suppliers, you’ve helped make Fhior a place of purpose and genuine connection. We are so incredibly grateful.

“Ultimately, this decision comes down to a number of personal and practical factors, including the arrival of our second child and a desire to spend more time with our growing family.