Top Scottish chef to open first restaurant in 2025 - what to expect from Barry Fish

A top Scottish chef is gearing up to open his first restaurant, after years of pop-up venues.

Chef Barry Bryson will open his first permanent restaurant, Barry Fish, in the coming months. The award-winning catering and events chef has been running the fish concept for a number of years in various venues, and has now found it a permanent home.

Mr Bryson told The Scotsman that he's beyond excited’ to open his restaurant in early 2025. He said: “I am beyond excited to launch Barry Fish in February. To see it go from pop-up on an industrial estate in Leith to collaborations with other restaurants and now into its permanent home where it all started in Leith feels such an achievement. I have had a few years to think about the style of cooking and restaurant concept that I might one day have but you never really know if you will get there. For me though the wait has meant I have much clearer intentions, now I can’t wait to get cooking with Robbie Johnstone who will run the kitchen alongside me. The interior spaces have all been designed by husband Robin with Kay Bennet, a good friend, so again this makes it feel so much more complete as a concept. My suppliers, my team and the customers who have been on the journey with it all so far have my sincerest gratitude. Barry Fish is a collaboration between me and them.”

The chef has been posting teasers about his new restaurant on social media, with one recent Twitter video revealing that he’d give more details on 9 January, one month ahead of opening. In the video, Bryson said: "I just thought I would share some very exciting news, for me anyway. I can confirm that Barry Fish the restaurant, the permanent restaurant, is coming to Leith in February 2025. We're not quite there yet, we've got some work to do.So before I show you the rather amazing location, the team, the menu, the branding and the booking link - I thought I would jump on here just to share this very happy Monday news. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone in Leith in February 2025."

Mr Bryson took Barry Fish to various different venues, including Connect Festival which was held at the end of August at the Royal Highland Centre Showground in 2022 and 2023.

Mr Bryson also exclusively shared with The Scotsman the location of the restaurant as well as a sample menu. Barry Fish will be located at 62 The Shore which currently operates as 61-63 The shore Mimi’s Bakehouse. Mr Bryson explained that Mimi’s will keep number 63 and continue trading from there. He said: “we will build a whole new space for Barry Fish at number 62. We will have a 34 cover dining space with a small bar. Design is all about flow, so a huge 26 foot run of banquettes, new furniture tables and chairs, new bar area and of course a big open plan pass into the kitchen. The kitchen has views onto the shore so guests entering see first hand the kitchen and then into the dining room. The dining room looks onto the shore view of water. Barry Fish is designed for everyone, we are not a special occasion restaurant but we do want to be a special restaurant, it's about creating something that fits well with a community of diners - that’s who I am.”

The menu will be, as the name suggests, fish focused but there will also be meat and vegetarian dishes. The menu is split into lunch (low tide) served from 12-3pm with dishes that include: crab focaccia – Eyemouth crab, sourdough focaccia, Orkney cheddar and apple bechamel; Grierson organic chicken koftas, brown butter crumpet, pickles, aioli, and preserved lime and kedgeree – house smoked haddock, masala rice and organic eggs. Big snacks are served from 4.30pm – 6.30pm or available as starters after that time. These include: ceviche – bream/bass, orange, pickled fennel, red onion, cardamom; Barry fish pastrami, aioli, chicory, dried grapes and Loch Fyne Oysters– natural or dressed. Finally dinner is served from 6-9pm and dishes on this menu include: Shelled half lobster, smoked salmon agnolotti, brown butter sauce, capers, pickled fennel; Whole seabass, brown shrimp chicken butter, greens, and Hake, sauce soubise, celeriac, greens, mussels, chives. Side or wee bowls include Leith Lyonnaise potatoes – deep fried new potatoes with caramelised leeks and Dressed chicory, endive, gem. Puddings are: chocolate caramel; eves pudding and custard; and marmalade ice cream.

Of the menu, Mr Bryson said: “Menu wise we are very much a fish focused restaurant but we will be creating dishes for everyone, meat and vegetarian dishes alongside. We are working with some new suppliers on this, showcasing season, farm, fishmongers and growers all across the UK.”

Back in November Barry Bryson and Conor Toomey teamed up for a pop-up supper club in Edinburgh - the last Barry Fish pop-up before the new restaurant opening. Toomey, who is the former head chef at the One Michelin Star restaurant Condita and Bryson who has won events chef of the year and the Scottish excellence award in 2021, cooked together at the Fruitmarket Gallery for one night only. The six course menu was£85 per person and dishes included a home smoked salmon tartlet, Scottish red mullet, master stock glazed mallard and truffle baron bigod.