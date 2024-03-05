They're the most famous people in the food industry - shaping the way we eat, both at home and out at restaurants.

And the leading celebrity chefs can earn millions of dollars from their eating establishments, bestselling cookbooks and television programmes.

Add in money-spinning personal appearances, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and these kitchen stars can become fabulously wealthy.

For the purposes of this list we've restricted it to people who have predominantly made their money through food, so the likes of Kimbal Musk ($500 million) is not included as, while he is a restauranteur, he mainly owes his fortune to his brother Elon Musk.

With that being said, here are the top 11 richest celeb chefs in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . The world's richest celebrity chef is Scotland's Gordon Ramsay. As well owning a string of restaurants, Ramsay is a reality television star known for his fiery temper. His empire is worth around $220 million. Gordon Ramsay

2 . Jamie Oliver In second place - with a fortune of around $200 million - is English celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Jamie Oliver. Since making his television debut with The Naked Chef in 1999 he has become a recognisable face globally and has campaigned tirelessly for healthier school meals.

3 . Nobu Matsuhisa Nobu restaurants are amonst the most exclusive - and expensive - places to eat around the world. Teh matermind behind them is Japanese chef Nobuyuki 'Nobu' Matsuhisa who blends traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients - including his signature dish of black cod in miso. His skills in the kitchen have netted him in the region of $200 million.

4 . Wolfgang Puck Austrian-American chef Wolfgang Puck has won a string of awards and plaudits since opening his first retaurant, Spago, in Los Angeles, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for his work in the TV industry. His culinary empire has netted him around $120 million to date.