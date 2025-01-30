Scotland are set to play Italy this Saturday (February 1) in the first of their Six Nations games at Murrayfield.
This year there are three home games - with Wales and Ireland still to come.
There are plenty of bars at the stadium for a quick pint before cheering Scotland on - or a couple afterwards to celebrate the (inevitable?) win.
But at this time of year the weather is likely to be chilly so a pub may be the best option to avoid frostbite.
Luckily, there are lots of excellent places close to the stadium to suit all tastes.
Here are the closest 10 - and how long it takes to walk to them from Murrayfield.
1. The Hampton
Just 10 minutes walk away from Murrayfield Stadium, the Hampton is a bar beloved of Scotland rugby fans, with bed and breakfast rooms and a sports-themed restaurant. It's located at 14 Corstorphine Road. | Google Maps
2. Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen
Located on Roseburn Terrace, the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen is only a nine minute walk from the stadium. They offer reasonably-priced drinks and traditional pub grub, including steaks. | Google Maps
3. Roseburn Bar
Another option on Roseburn Terrace, this time at the junction with Roseburn Street, is traditional boozer The Roseburn Bar. It probably holds the title for being the closest pub to Murrayfield - if you don't hang about you can be at the stadium turnstyles in around eight minutes. There's some outdoor seating too - in the unlikley event it's a sunny day. | Google Maps
4. Murrayfield Sports Bar
So far we've been looking at pubs to the north of Murrayfield, which tend to be busiest before (and after) events at the stadium. Moving to the south, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is just 10 minutes from the venue. It does exactly what it says on the tin, with all major sporting events covered on big screens. Online reviewers rate it highly for affordable drinks and friendliness of staff. | Google Maps