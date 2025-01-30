There are plenty of choices if you fancy a quick drink - or a pub meal - before heading to Murrayfield Stadium.There are plenty of choices if you fancy a quick drink - or a pub meal - before heading to Murrayfield Stadium.
Pubs Near Murrayfield Stadium: Here are the 10 pubs closest to the ground for a pre or post Six Nations pint

By David Hepburn

Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:59 BST

It’s Six Nations time - and there are plenty of options for a drink in the warmth of the pub before and adter the games.

Scotland are set to play Italy this Saturday (February 1) in the first of their Six Nations games at Murrayfield.

This year there are three home games - with Wales and Ireland still to come.

There are plenty of bars at the stadium for a quick pint before cheering Scotland on - or a couple afterwards to celebrate the (inevitable?) win.

But at this time of year the weather is likely to be chilly so a pub may be the best option to avoid frostbite.

Luckily, there are lots of excellent places close to the stadium to suit all tastes.

Here are the closest 10 - and how long it takes to walk to them from Murrayfield.

Just 10 minutes walk away from Murrayfield Stadium, the Hampton is a bar beloved of Scotland rugby fans, with bed and breakfast rooms and a sports-themed restaurant. It's located at 14 Corstorphine Road.

1. The Hampton

Just 10 minutes walk away from Murrayfield Stadium, the Hampton is a bar beloved of Scotland rugby fans, with bed and breakfast rooms and a sports-themed restaurant. It's located at 14 Corstorphine Road. | Google Maps

Located on Roseburn Terrace, the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen is only a nine minute walk from the stadium. They offer reasonably-priced drinks and traditional pub grub, including steaks.

2. Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen

Located on Roseburn Terrace, the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen is only a nine minute walk from the stadium. They offer reasonably-priced drinks and traditional pub grub, including steaks. | Google Maps

Another option on Roseburn Terrace, this time at the junction with Roseburn Street, is traditional boozer The Roseburn Bar. It probably holds the title for being the closest pub to Murrayfield - if you don't hang about you can be at the stadium turnstyles in around eight minutes. There's some outdoor seating too - in the unlikley event it's a sunny day.

3. Roseburn Bar

Another option on Roseburn Terrace, this time at the junction with Roseburn Street, is traditional boozer The Roseburn Bar. It probably holds the title for being the closest pub to Murrayfield - if you don't hang about you can be at the stadium turnstyles in around eight minutes. There's some outdoor seating too - in the unlikley event it's a sunny day. | Google Maps

So far we've been looking at pubs to the north of Murrayfield, which tend to be busiest before (and after) events at the stadium. Moving to the south, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is just 10 minutes from the venue. It does exactly what it says on the tin, with all major sporting events covered on big screens. Online reviewers rate it highly for affordable drinks and friendliness of staff.

4. Murrayfield Sports Bar

So far we've been looking at pubs to the north of Murrayfield, which tend to be busiest before (and after) events at the stadium. Moving to the south, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is just 10 minutes from the venue. It does exactly what it says on the tin, with all major sporting events covered on big screens. Online reviewers rate it highly for affordable drinks and friendliness of staff. | Google Maps

