Best Pub Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog sure to be welcome in your local boozer - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 17th May 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 10:47 BST
If you are looking for a pup who will be welcome in any (dog-friendly) pub, then these are a few of the breeds that would love to join you.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared in recent years.

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Now that so many households have a pet, more business owners are looking to offer pet-friendly services to attract the lucrative dog parent market.

This is particularly true of pubs, many of which now offer bowls of water, free treats, and even dog menus including doggy beer.

Of course, just because a pup is dog-friendly that doesn’t mean your dog is pub-friendly, with certain breeds far more likely to behave well and curl up under your table while you enjoy a drink and a meal.

The perfect pub dog doesn’t bark, is sociable and happy to accept pats from strangers, but also happy to lie next to you when not getting any attention.

Here are the breeds of dog most likely to fit the bill.

If there was a competition to find the most chilled dog, Bassett Hounds would probably win a clean sweep of medals. Happiest sleeping, they don't tend to be fussy about where they do it. The biggest challenge may be persuading them to walk to the pub and back again. Loud snoring is likely to be the only noise they'll make inbetween.

1. Basset Hound

Whether black, yellow, chocolate or red, the Labrador Retriever is a perfect pub dog - happy to receive attention but made of velcro so they'll stick to their owner like glue. Just make sure your pup is exercised before and they'll happily spend hours under your table, only waking up for the occasional pat or treat.

2. Labrador Retriever

Dogs don't get much more intelligent than the Poodle and they are very adaptable to new places and situations. Any nervousness on their first pub visit will soon disappear and before you know it they'll be looking forward to popping in with you.

3. Poodle

Big dogs can be a hassle in the pub - getting in the way of both customers and employees. As long as there's enough room though, the Saint Bernard is an exception. These gentle giants tend to be so relaxed, even in noisy environments, that you might ever forget they're there.

4. Saint Bernard

