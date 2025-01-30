Townsend names first team of Six Nations for Italy clash

Dave Cherry, who has not played for Scotland since the opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, will start in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The 34-year-old hooker has been given the nod ahead of his Edinburgh team-mate Ewan Ashman who was a first pick during the autumn series but now finds himself on the bench.

Cherry’s World Cup was ended prematurely after he featured as a replacement in the defeat by South Africa. He fell down stairs at the team hotel in France, suffered a concussion and returned home.

Dave Cherry has been given the nod at hooker. | SNS Group

Cherry, who has been capped 11 times, now has the opportunity to reestablish himself in the national side. He will have Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of him in the front row.

There is also a return to international rugby for Jonny Gray who has not played for Scotland since the 2023 Six Nations. The Bordeaux-Begles player partners Grant Gilchrist in the second row after a series of impressive performances in the Top 14.

One of the other big calls Gregor Townsend had to make was in the back row and the head coach has decided to go with Jamie Ritchie, co-captain Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson. It means Jack Dempsey has to make do with a place on the bench. Dempsey has played just one club game since injuring his shoulder against South Africa in November. Fagerson will start at No 8, with Ritchie selected as blindside flanker and Darge on the openside.

Elsewhere, Stafford McDowall has been picked at inside centre and will fill the void left by Sione Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain. Tuipulotu injured a pectoral muscle in training and is replaced by his Glasgow Warriors team-mate. Capped eight times, McDowall will partner another Glasgow player, Huw Jones in the centre.

As expected, Duhan van der Merwe has been passed fit to play after shaking off an ankle problem. Darcy Graham will be on the other wing, with Blair Kinghorn at full-back.

Ben White and Finn Russell will resume their partnership at half-back, with co-captain Russell poised to win his 83rd cap. The stand-off is the most experienced player in the squad.

Stafford McDowall comes in at centre to replace the injury Sione Tuipulotu. | SNS Group / SRU

Joining Ashman and Dempsey on the bench are props Rory Sutherland and Will Hurd, lock Gregor Brown and backs George Horne, Tom Jordan and Kyle Rowe.

Scott Cummings, Dylan Richardson and Josh Bayliss all miss out through injury, along with Tuipulotu.

Scotland team to play Italy