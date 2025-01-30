Scotland team for Six Nations opener revealed as 8-cap centre replaces talisman and big call at hooker
Dave Cherry, who has not played for Scotland since the opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, will start in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.
The 34-year-old hooker has been given the nod ahead of his Edinburgh team-mate Ewan Ashman who was a first pick during the autumn series but now finds himself on the bench.
Cherry’s World Cup was ended prematurely after he featured as a replacement in the defeat by South Africa. He fell down stairs at the team hotel in France, suffered a concussion and returned home.
Cherry, who has been capped 11 times, now has the opportunity to reestablish himself in the national side. He will have Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of him in the front row.
There is also a return to international rugby for Jonny Gray who has not played for Scotland since the 2023 Six Nations. The Bordeaux-Begles player partners Grant Gilchrist in the second row after a series of impressive performances in the Top 14.
One of the other big calls Gregor Townsend had to make was in the back row and the head coach has decided to go with Jamie Ritchie, co-captain Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson. It means Jack Dempsey has to make do with a place on the bench. Dempsey has played just one club game since injuring his shoulder against South Africa in November. Fagerson will start at No 8, with Ritchie selected as blindside flanker and Darge on the openside.
Elsewhere, Stafford McDowall has been picked at inside centre and will fill the void left by Sione Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain. Tuipulotu injured a pectoral muscle in training and is replaced by his Glasgow Warriors team-mate. Capped eight times, McDowall will partner another Glasgow player, Huw Jones in the centre.
As expected, Duhan van der Merwe has been passed fit to play after shaking off an ankle problem. Darcy Graham will be on the other wing, with Blair Kinghorn at full-back.
Ben White and Finn Russell will resume their partnership at half-back, with co-captain Russell poised to win his 83rd cap. The stand-off is the most experienced player in the squad.
Joining Ashman and Dempsey on the bench are props Rory Sutherland and Will Hurd, lock Gregor Brown and backs George Horne, Tom Jordan and Kyle Rowe.
Scott Cummings, Dylan Richardson and Josh Bayliss all miss out through injury, along with Tuipulotu.
Scotland team to play Italy
15 Blair Kinghorn; 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Stafford McDowall, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Gregor Brown, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 George Horne, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Kyle Rowe.
